Authorities wrap up initial on-site probe of Air Busan plane destroyed in fire

Authorities have concluded an initial on-site inspection of a fire-destroyed Air Busan plane on Thursday, officials said.The Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport on Jan. 28, with all 176 people on board safely evacuated using an escape slide, though seven suffered minor injuries.Based on results of the initial probe, authorities will announce a preliminary report on the incident by Feb. 28, officials said."Preliminary on-site inspection has been completed, though it doesn't mean the entire investigation is over," an official said.Authorities have focused on securing security camera footage from the aircraft and interviewing passengers and airline officials.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though some passengers and crew members raised the possibility it was started by a portable battery or other items stored in an overhead bin.Yonhap