GooJeYeok sentenced to 3 years for extorting mukbang star Tzuyang
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 17:46
YouTuber GooJeYeok was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for extorting tens of millions of won from mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang by threatening to expose her past.
The Suwon District Court sentenced GooJeYeok, whose real name is Lee Jun-hee, YouTubers Jeon Guk-jin, Caracula and Crocodile and a lawyer surnamed Choi on charges of blackmail, extortion and aiding extortion.
Jeon and Caracula, whose real name is Lee Se-wook, were sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for three years, along with 240 hours of community service. Crocodile, whose real name Choi Il-hwan, was fined 5 million won ($3,470). Choi, who represented Tzuyang’s ex-boyfriend, was sentenced to two years in prison.
“The defendants appear to have failed to fully recognize the illegality of disclosing personal matters,” said the court.
GooJeYeok and Choi, who had been released on bail during the trial, were taken into custody immediately after the sentencing.
GooJeYeok and Jeon were indicted and detained in August last year on charges of extorting 55 million won from Tzuyang, whose real name is Park Jung-won, in February 2023 by threatening to expose alleged instances of tax evasion and issues related to her private life.
GooJeYeok was also accused of threatening Tzuyang in October 2021 by saying that he would upload a video claiming that she harassed small business owners by filing excessive lawsuits. He was also accused of forcing Tzuyang to film a promotional video for his acquaintance’s restaurant in May last year.
Caracula and Crocodile was charged for aiding extortion by advising GooJeYeok to “extort money directly” rather than uploading a video on Tzuyang.
Choi was charged for blackmailing the mukbang YouTuber by threatening to expose her past private matters, including cohabitation before marriage, and providing her personal information to YouTubers that exploit scandals for views.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
