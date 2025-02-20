Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

Students of Inha University throw their mortarboards in the air. [INHA UNIVERSITY]
Universities have been hosting graduation ceremonies since early February, marking a new beginning for thousands of students.
Kookmin University held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, conferring degrees to 2,341 undergraduates and 929 graduate students. Three-time Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin delivered a congratulatory message at the event, sharing insights from his journey as an archer.
Many other universities held their ceremonies last week, including KAIST and Inha University on Feb. 14.
Graduation ceremonies are set to continue until next week.
Holding its ceremony on Feb. 25, Korea University will confer degrees to a total of 6,119 students — 3,856 undergraduates and 2,263 graduate students.
A student of Hanyang University takes a photo with his dog on campus on Feb. 20. [NEWS1]
International students of Keimyung University take a group photo at its international student-only ceremony on Feb.18. [YONHAP]
KAIST's graduation ceremony took place on Feb. 14. [KAIST]
KAIST presdient Lee Kwang-hyung confers degrees at its graduation ceremony on Feb.14. [KAIST]
Three-time Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin delivers a congratulatory message at Kukmin University's graduation ceremony on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]
Mohammed Haruna Hamza, the first international student to speak at a KAIST graduation ceremony, speaks at the ceremony on Feb. 14. [ASHLEY CHONG]
Alumi of Korea Polytechnics listen to congratulary messages at its graduation ceremony. [YONHAP]
Students of Keimyung University throw their mortarboards in the air at Keimyung University in Daegu on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]
Students of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies take photos with friends at the school campus on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]
