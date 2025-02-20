 Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 15:46
Students of Inha University throw their mortarboards in the air. [INHA UNIVERSITY]

Students of Inha University throw their mortarboards in the air. [INHA UNIVERSITY]

 
Universities have been hosting graduation ceremonies since early February, marking a new beginning for thousands of students.  
 
Kookmin University held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, conferring degrees to 2,341 undergraduates and 929 graduate students. Three-time Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin delivered a congratulatory message at the event, sharing insights from his journey as an archer.  
 
Many other universities held their ceremonies last week, including KAIST and Inha University on Feb. 14.
 
Graduation ceremonies are set to continue until next week.
 
Holding its ceremony on Feb. 25, Korea University will confer degrees to a total of 6,119 students — 3,856 undergraduates and 2,263 graduate students.
 
 
 
A student of Hanyang University takes a photo with his dog on campus on Feb. 20. [NEWS1]

A student of Hanyang University takes a photo with his dog on campus on Feb. 20. [NEWS1]

 
International students of Keimyung University take a group photo at its international student-only ceremony on Feb.18. [YONHAP]

International students of Keimyung University take a group photo at its international student-only ceremony on Feb.18. [YONHAP]

 
KAIST's graduation ceremony took place on Feb. 14. [KAIST]

KAIST's graduation ceremony took place on Feb. 14. [KAIST]

 
KAIST presdient Lee Kwang-hyung confers degrees at its graduation ceremony on Feb.14. [KAIST]

KAIST presdient Lee Kwang-hyung confers degrees at its graduation ceremony on Feb.14. [KAIST]

 
 
Three-time Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin delivers a congratulatory message at Kukmin University's graduation ceremony on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Three-time Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin delivers a congratulatory message at Kukmin University's graduation ceremony on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Mohammed Haruna Hamza, the first international student to speak at a KAIST graduation ceremony, speaks at the ceremony on Feb. 14. [ASHLEY CHONG]

Mohammed Haruna Hamza, the first international student to speak at a KAIST graduation ceremony, speaks at the ceremony on Feb. 14. [ASHLEY CHONG]

 
Alumi of Korea Polytechnics listen to congratulary messages at its graduation ceremony. [YONHAP]

Alumi of Korea Polytechnics listen to congratulary messages at its graduation ceremony. [YONHAP]

 
Students of Keimyung University throw their mortarboards in the air at Keimyung University in Daegu on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

Students of Keimyung University throw their mortarboards in the air at Keimyung University in Daegu on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Students of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies take photos with friends at the school campus on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]

Students of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies take photos with friends at the school campus on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]


BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea graduation ceremony university Korea University HUFS

More in Social Affairs

Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

Mushrooming political banners in post-martial law Korea become administrative, environmental headache

Families of victims of Japanese forced labor win suit against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ assets

Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law

Korea's angry right-wing youth become YouTubers to rail against impeachment, liberals and the Chinese

Related Stories

Sometimes graduation isn't as simple as passing all your classes

On-site university graduation ceremonies return to Korea, but not without problems

Commencement ceremony

Korean universities drop personal statement in applications, change Korean proficiency requirements

'Follow your heart': Lee Hyo-ri gives inspirational speech to Kookmin graduates
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)