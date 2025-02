Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

Universities have been hosting graduation ceremonies since early February, marking a new beginning for thousands of students.Kookmin University held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, conferring degrees to 2,341 undergraduates and 929 graduate students. Three-time Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin delivered a congratulatory message at the event, sharing insights from his journey as an archer.Many other universities held their ceremonies last week, including KAIST and Inha University on Feb. 14.Graduation ceremonies are set to continue until next week.Holding its ceremony on Feb. 25, Korea University will confer degrees to a total of 6,119 students — 3,856 undergraduates and 2,263 graduate students.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]