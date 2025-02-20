Mushrooming political banners in post-martial law Korea become administrative, environmental headache
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:51
A district worker from Yeongdeungpo District Office sighed as he cracked down on illegal banners in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. Banners from political parties were fluttering above fire hydrants, where banner installations are banned due to fire safety regulations.
The pedestrian crossing across the street was no different.
On this day, one political party hung three banners around the front gate of the National Assembly alone, violating the limit of two banners per district. Installing banners within 10 meters (32.8 feet) of a pedestrian crossing railing or at a height below 2.5 meters is prohibited for pedestrian and traffic safety.
The district worker collected 27 illegal banners within 30 minutes as he patrolled the Yeouido area that day.
"All local governments face the same situation, but the sheer number of illegal banners and the flood of complaints mean I have to work overtime every day to finish my other duties," he said. "Since the political climate has grown more sensitive, complaints are also being filed over the wording on the banners."
“In such cases, we take action after receiving a ruling from the National Election Commission.”
The number of illegal banners put up by political parties has surged since President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3.
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Tuesday, local governments across the country collected 6,913 illegal political banners in December last year, a 33 percent increase from the previous month.
In Seoul alone, the number soared 75 percent to 1,971 banners. This was 2.2 times higher than the city’s monthly average collection of 878 banners from March to December last year.
The most common violation was exceeding the 15-day posting period, accounting for 4,650 cases nationwide. Under the Act on the Management of Outdoor Advertisements, those who put up banners are responsible for removing them, but political parties often neglect to do so.
The remaining 2,263 cases involved banners placed in restricted areas where installations are prohibited. This has been a constant issue since the act was revised in December 2022 to allow unlimited political banners.
In January last year, a revised enforcement ordinance was introduced to limit the number and method of installing political banners. However, violations have increased during major political events such as elections regardless.
Ahead of the general election in March last year, 7,974 illegal banners were collected nationwide.
"After last summer, the number of illegal banners had significantly decreased, leading us to believe the revised enforcement was having an effect," said an official from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. "But martial law has rendered all of that meaningless."
Banners contribute to pollution. Made of synthetic fibers, they are difficult to recycle and must be incinerated or buried. When buried, they do not decompose quickly, and when burned, each banner emits 4 kilograms (8.82 pounds) of dioxin, a Tier 1 carcinogen, and greenhouse gases.
The Interior Ministry said it visited seven political parties four times last year to plead with them to comply with the law. However, the response from the parties was uncooperative. Public officials at local governments have also faced threats when delivering correction notices to political parties.
Some parties said they would sue if it turned out they were the "only ones being cracked down on," according to an Interior Ministry official.
Gwangsan District in Gwangju imposed a fine of 300,000 won ($208) per case for 50 illegal banners collected during the Lunar New Year holiday.
"We sent official notices throughout the entire year after the enforcement was revised," said a Gwangsan District official. "But they were ignored, so we decided to impose fines."
The Interior Ministry announced plans to encourage local governments nationwide to impose fines, citing the Gwangsan District case.
"Each banner is equivalent to a new piece of clothing being discarded after just two weeks," said Hong Su-yeol, director of the Resource Recycling Socio-Economic Research Institute. "The political sector must also act through legal amendments or agreements to stop this practice and prevent further environmental damage."
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
