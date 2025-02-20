Boxed in
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Both the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the opposition Democratic Party (DP) are experiencing plateaus in public support, according to several recent polls. The reason behind this stagnation is the public’s disappointment over the deadlock between the two parties on livelihood bills. Instead of making progress, they are merely exchanging heated accusations about who is more corrupt than the other. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
