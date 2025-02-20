What we expect from the bipartisan consultative body

The long-overdue meeting of a bipartisan consultative body aimed at addressing key national issues will finally take place this afternoon at the National Assembly. Attendees will include acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, People Power Party (PPP) Emergency Committee Chair Kwon Young-se and Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung. Although this consultative body consisting of the government and both ruling and opposing parties is not an official organization, it serves as a top-level dialogue channel to navigate pressing national issues amid the political turmoil caused by the presidential impeachment. Given that the necessity of such discussions has been raised since early this year but delayed due to political maneuvering, both the ruling and opposition parties, along with the government, must now focus on resolving urgent livelihood issues.



The most pressing matter is the supplementary budget. With economic indicators flashing red and consumer spending plummeting, there is widespread consensus on the need for fiscal intervention to stimulate the economy. On Feb. 13, the DP proposed an expansive supplementary budget of 35 trillion won ($24 billion), which included a controversial 13 trillion won "public welfare recovery consumption coupon" program. Initially, Lee stated that if the government and ruling party opposed such direct cash aids, the DP would forgo it. However, the program reappeared in the budget proposal under a different name, causing uncertainty over its approval. On Wednesday, Lee retreated slightly, suggesting that if allocating funds for consumption coupons was not feasible, the budget could instead be used to create jobs for young people, opening the door for potential compromise.



The PPP, on the other hand, advocates for a more targeted 2 trillion won "pinpoint supplementary budget" focusing on the AI sector. However, as Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong noted, excessive fiscal stimulus may lead to adverse side effects, while insufficient spending could render the effort ineffective. Considering the current economic crisis, a mere 2 trillion won seems unlikely to produce any significant impact. Rhee recently advised at the National Assembly that an appropriate supplementary budget should range between 15 and 20 trillion won. The ruling and opposition parties should take this recommendation into account and work toward an optimal budget size.



Another urgent issue on the agenda is pension reform. Both parties have already agreed to raise the national pension contribution rate from 9 percent to 13 percent. However, they remain divided on how much to increase the income replacement rate, leading to continued deadlock. Similarly, the Semiconductor Special Act, which both parties largely support, remains stalled due to disagreements over exemptions from the 52-hour workweek regulation.



If immediate consensus on these issues proves elusive, adopting a "seeking common ground while respecting differences" approach may be a practical solution. This means prioritizing agreements already reached and implementing them first. For instance, the National Assembly could approve the pension reform bill with just the contribution rate increase while continuing discussions on the income replacement rate. Likewise, the Semiconductor Special Act could be passed excluding the 52-hour workweek provision, with further negotiations on that issue to follow.



Partial progress is far better than letting the entire legislative agenda collapse. The ruling and opposition parties must set aside political interests and prioritize public welfare in their negotiations.





