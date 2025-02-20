How the climate crisis endangers children — and what we can do about It

Imagine a massive storm at sea. Some people navigate in large, sturdy ships; others manage in small fishing boats. But children are in the most fragile rafts — often without paddles or life vests. When the storm hits, these rafts overturn first, sending children into peril.Climate change is that storm, and children will bear its consequences.Across East Asia and the Pacific, children face multiple, overlapping crises. Data shows that four out of ten children endure five or more simultaneous “shocks,” such as floods, typhoons or economic turbulence — far above the global average of 14 percent. In Laos, as in neighboring countries, extreme weather events are growing more intense. When Super Typhoon Yagi struck last year, families lost homes and livelihoods, leaving children especially vulnerable. During that emergency, teams in Laos focused on preventing exploitation, family separation and violence — an effort crucial for preventing risks from spiraling into long-term harm.“Child protection” means safeguarding children from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect, especially in crises. In the chaos after disasters, these threats multiply. Families might resort to unsafe measures — like sending children into hazardous work or early marriage — to survive. Schools close, severing a vital source of stability. Without support networks, children can slip through the cracks, facing physical, psychological and emotional distress.In order to protect children, we need to take action across all levels of society. Children need disaster awareness and legal documents to prevent trafficking or ease reunification. Families need financial relief and accessible services so they never choose options that endanger their children. Communities, including local leaders, must restore safe spaces — such as schools and child-friendly centers — where children remain protected. At a broader level, authorities, aid agencies and international organizations must prioritize child protection in emergency plans, ensuring social service workforce and rapid-response teams can quickly support families.The challenge goes beyond any single organization. It requires governments, humanitarian agencies, civil society and communities to work in unison. By integrating child protection into disaster risk reduction and preparedness, we can safeguard young lives not just in the immediate aftermath of a crisis but long after the waters recede.Children remain the foundation of our shared future. Allowing them to bear the brunt of climate-induced disasters is more than a moral lapse; it sows seeds of long-term social and economic instability. In Laos and across the region, building children’s resilience now will help them thrive when storms strike. From enhancing school infrastructure to training social service workforce, every measure counts. By ensuring children stay safe, educated and supported, we invest not only in their potential but in the stability of our societies.Confronting climate change is inseparable from protecting children. Through partnerships with governments and local communities, UNICEF in Laos and beyond is working to ensure children can withstand climate shocks and remain prepared for future crises. By working directly with government partners and community stakeholders, UNICEF aims to strengthen policies, improve infrastructure and empower families so children can thrive despite the challenges ahead.By acting together now, we can give them a far better chance of rising above the storm.