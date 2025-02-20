Today's fortune: Feb. 20, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: LowHealth: ConcerningLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1936: Be mindful of your surroundings and avoid unnecessary risks.1948: Financial caution is needed — do not lend money today.1960: Take extra care with your belongings; avoid losses.1972: Patience will be necessary today.1984: Disputes may arise; choose your words carefully.1996: Avoid impulsive decisions, especially in financial matters.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ConcerningLove: ConflictedLucky direction: East1937: Emotional stability will help you navigate challenges.1949: Maintain distance from unnecessary conflicts.1961: Think before making any financial commitments.1973: Some misunderstandings may arise. Handle them calmly.1985: A situation may not be what it seems; stay observant.1997: Avoid getting involved in drama and stay neutral.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: A productive day where everything falls into place.1950: Confidence and energy will bring success.1962: A great time to tackle pending tasks and move forward.1974: Your charisma will shine today. Networking is favored.1986: A pleasant surprise may come from a loved one.1998: Motivation and drive will lead to great results.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: RomanticLucky direction: South1939: Family bonds will feel especially strong today.1951: A perfect time to express appreciation to loved ones.1963: Unexpected kindness will brighten your day.1975: Strengthen your relationships, for small gestures go a long way.1987: Love is in the air; romance may blossom.1999: Your charm is irresistible; use it wisely.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: SocialLucky direction: North1940: New friendships or acquaintances may form today.1952: A minor dispute may arise; be patient and diplomatic.1964: A day of reflection for you to consider your long-term goals.1976: People will seek your advice; share your wisdom.1988: Keep an open mind, for new ideas may lead to success.2000: Social interactions will be pleasant and beneficial.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1941: Helping others will bring unexpected rewards.1953: Your experience will be valued; share your knowledge.1965: A thoughtful gesture will strengthen relationships.1977: An opportunity to mentor or guide someone may arise.1989: Giving without expecting in return will bring joy.2001: Stay humble and grounded despite any successes.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: SocialLucky direction: East1942: Embrace the energy of a day filled with interactions.1954: Small talk may lead to valuable connections.1966: Being open-minded will lead to a pleasant surprise.1978: Engage in meaningful conversations, for there's much to learn.1990: A social outing will bring joy and relaxation.2002: A lighthearted conversation may spark something special.Wealth: LowHealth: ConcerningLove: UnstableLucky direction: North1943: Avoid overexerting yourself. Rest is crucial today.1955: Emotions may fluctuate; stay grounded.1967: Be careful of financial commitments and reconsider large expenses.1979: Communication may be challenging; choose your words wisely.1991: Expect minor misunderstandings today. Patience is key.2003: Take extra care of your physical and mental well-being.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: West1944: Everything seems to flow effortlessly today.1956: Luck is on your side; take calculated risks.1968: A great day for business and networking.1980: Your efforts will be recognized; stay focused.1992: Embrace the positive energy surrounding you.2004: An opportunity may present itself — take it confidently.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: FlourishingLucky direction: South1945: A fulfilling and rewarding day ahead.1957: Your presence is valued; people look to you for guidance.1969: Romance and social engagements will bring happiness.1981: Your ideas will gain traction, so take action.1993: A great time to reconnect with loved ones.2005: Someone special may enter your life today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1946: Enjoy the peace of a quiet, balanced day.1958: A small act of kindness will make a big difference.1970: A chance to help someone in need will present itself.1982: Old friendships may be rekindled today.1994: Your good nature will be appreciated; spread warmth.2006: Share your time with loved ones, for it will be well spent.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1935: A day of gratitude to appreciate the little things.1947: Prosperity and contentment will define your day.1959: Financial stability allows for generosity, so give freely.1971: Good news may arrive regarding a long-awaited matter.1983: Cherish the happiness around you.1995: A social gathering may bring unexpected happiness.2007: A chance encounter may lead to a meaningful connection.