Korea JoongAng Daily

Lee Kang-in features as PSG thrash Brest 7-0 to reach Champions League last 16

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:17 Updated: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:18
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in passes the ball during the second leg of the Champions League knockout stage playoffs against Brest at Parc des Princes in Paris on Feb. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in played 30 minutes in the second leg of the 2024-25 Champions League knockout stage playoffs against Brest, where the Ligue 1 champions secured a dominant 7-0 victory at Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday, sealing a 10-0 aggregate win.
 

PSG now advance to the round of 16, with the next round draw set for Friday.
 
The round of 16 fixtures will begin on March 4, followed by the quarterfinals on April 8 and the semifinals in late April through early May.
  
 
 
 
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
