Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to defend Muay Thai world title against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:07
A massive world title showdown has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video, as Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title against Israeli phenom Shir Cohen in U.S. primetime on March 7.
That bout will go down in front of a raucous Thai crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.
For Rodrigues, the fight will mark the third defense of her belt and a chance to further solidify herself as the dominant queen of the division.
The 26-year-old made waves in her promotional debut back in 2020 when she dethroned Thai icon Stamp Fairtex by majority decision to claim the gold.
Since then, she’s employed her elite fight IQ, vicious clinch game, and crispy-clean striking technique to earn two more World Title wins over former two-sport titleholder Janet Todd and decorated Spaniard Cristina Morales.
Rodrigues hopes to continue her reign of terror over the atomweight Muay Thai division, but she’s in for a serious test against the all-action Cohen.
After a lengthy and accomplished amateur career that saw her win gold at the World Games in 2022, Cohen kicked off her professional career in style, winning the Road to ONE: Thailand Season 2 tournament to earn her spot on the global roster.
The 24-year-old has since lived up to the hype and enjoyed a breakout year in 2024.
She scored impressive back-to-back wins at ONE Friday Fights before making her U.S. primetime debut last October at ONE Fight Night 25, where she defeated Scottish veteran Amy Pirnie — a woman many had pegged as the next World Title challenger.
Cohen will now aim to keep her momentum going in the biggest opportunity of her career at ONE Fight Night 29.
Stylistically, this matchup has all the makings of a back-and-forth war. While Rodrigues is an undeniable master of technique with plenty of five-round experience, the challenger is a forward-moving, ultra-aggressive destroyer who will happily engage in a firefight.
