 Japan trade minister plans U.S. visit in March to seek tariff exemptions: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Japan trade minister plans U.S. visit in March to seek tariff exemptions: Report

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 11:40
Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Nov. 11, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Nov. 11, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Japan's Trade Minister Yoji Muto plans to visit the United States in March and will seek exemptions from Trump administration plans to set import tariffs on steel and cars, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Thursday.
 
Muto is arranging meetings with newly confirmed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other top officials also to discuss plans to buy more American natural gas and Nippon Steel's stranded bid to acquire U.S. Steel, according to the report.
 

Related Article

Japan has asked the United States to exempt it from steel and aluminium tariffs, Muto said last week.
 
After U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks to put 25 percent tariffs on car imports from April, officials said Tokyo has impressed upon Washington how important the car industry is to Japan's economy.
 
Carmakers such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan and their suppliers employ more than 5 million people in Japan, representing some 8 percent of the country's work force, according to a trade group.
 
The transport machinery sector, including cars, produces about 3 percent of Japan's GDP, the government said in a Wednesday report, highlighting the potential impact of tariffs.
 
Nearly 90 percent of Japanese firms see Trump's policies as harmful to their business environment, a Reuters survey of major Japanese companies found.
 
Muto aims to visit the United States by March 12, when the 25 percent tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminium are due to take effect, but the schedule is fluid depending on Japanese parliament budget sessions, Asahi reported, citing multiple unnamed government sources. 

 

REUTERS
tags Yoju Muto

More in World

Vice chair Philip Jefferson says Fed can take time on next interest rate decision

Trump says he will announce a range of tariffs over 'next month or sooner'

Japan trade minister plans U.S. visit in March to seek tariff exemptions: Report

Trump administration halts legal aid for migrant children, leaving some to navigate courts alone

Trump and Zelensky trade barbs as U.S.-Ukraine relations sour over the war with Russia

Related Stories

The Financial Times' warning: Chinese chipmakers threaten Korean dominance (KOR)

Will President Yoon’s counterattack succeed?

Korea-U.S. FTA could limit impact of reciprocal Trump tariffs, economists say

The Financial Times' warning: Chinese chipmakers threaten Korean dominance

On DeepSeek's shock waves: A conversation with Ha Jung-woo, Korea's leading AI expert
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)