Trump says he will announce a range of tariffs over 'next month or sooner'

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 11:57
President Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative Institute summit in Miami Beach, U.S., on Feb. 19. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will announce tariffs related to lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals "over the next month or sooner."
 
"I'm going to be announcing tariffs on cars and semiconductors and chips and pharmaceuticals, drugs and pharmaceuticals and lumber, probably and some other things over the next month or sooner," Trump said at a conference in Miami.
 

He did not provide further details.
 
Since returning to office on Jan. 20, Trump has initiated numerous tariffs and made even more frequent threats to impose levies on imported goods.
 
They range from broad ones — a universal tariff on foreign-imported goods — to ones aimed at specific sectors, regions or countries in an effort to get others to meet his policy demands.
 
Trump's threats have changed over time, leaving other nations and businesses unclear of what is to come next. Some economists and experts have warned Trump's sweeping tariffs will stoke inflation. 

REUTERS
tags Donald Trump tariff

