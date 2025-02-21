 Legoland Korea spins up fresh thrills with Ninjago ride
Legoland Korea spins up fresh thrills with Ninjago ride

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 13:25
Children celebrate the 2024 groundbreaking ceremony next to Lee Soon-kyu, divisional director of Legoland Korea Resort. [LEGOLAND]

 
Legoland Korea Resort unveiled its new attraction, Spinjitzu Master, on Thursday, a thrill ride inspired by the Lego Ninjago theme. The ride is set to open in the first half of the year.
 
Spinjitzu Master is a roller coaster featuring a 360-degree rotating experience, blending martial arts action with the Lego Ninjago storyline, in which ninjas use their elemental powers to save the world.
 
The ride will be located within the expanded Ninjago Cluster, covering 2,640 square meters (28,416 square feet), as part of a 20 billion won ($13.9 million) investment. It is expected to enhance the visitor experience, given its proximity to other popular attractions, including Pirate Shores, Miniland and LEGO Castle.
 
Legoland Korea is also adapting to changing visitor preferences. Following the success of Winter Operations, or year-round opening, and Night Operations, involving extended hours, the park is now introducing a new thrill ride to cater to both families and adventure seekers.
 
Spinjitzu Master was developed in response to guest feedback, with surveys highlighting a demand for more exhilarating attractions for both children and adults.
 
"The new Ninjago ride is a world-first for Legoland parks, and we've made a significant investment to create an attraction that will truly resonate with our guests," said Lee Soon-kyu, divisional director of Legoland Korea Resort.
 
"This is just the beginning. We will continue investing in and developing the remaining 30 percent of Legoland’s available land, starting with this exciting addition," Lee added.
 

BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
