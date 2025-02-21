Will Trump's auto tariff push GM Korea to exit the country?

Acting President Choi urges lifting of 52-hour workweek cap, again

2024 was an off year for K-pop. Can BTS, Blackpink and China turn the tide?

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung says 'stakes are high' in AI evolution

Related Stories

Key to success in the K-pop industry: Is it the artist or the agency?

How to buy K-pop concert tickets for Korea

[Editorial] Time for a facelift of the K-pop business

[Editorial] Time for a facelift of the K-pop business (KOR)

Dahn World denies connections to BTS, HYBE and being a cult