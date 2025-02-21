SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung says 'stakes are high' in AI evolution

Kwak Noh-jung, CEO of SK hynix, has emphasized the critical role of Korea's semiconductor industry, saying "stakes are high" in the face of rapidly evolving AI."Reflecting on my time at Semicon Korea 2025, I'm reminded of the immense responsibility we carry as an industry," Kwak wrote on his LinkedIn account Thursday. "As AI continues to evolve, it's evident that the stakes are higher than ever."The posting came after Kwak highlighted the "crucial role" of semiconductors in global economies and national security in a speech delivered Wednesday at a leadership dinner of Semicon Korea 2025, an annual trade show that kicked off earlier that day in Seoul, bringing together some 500 global chipmakers, equipment providers and material suppliers.During the event, Kwak has met with industry leaders, including Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec, a European chip research center, and Dirk Beljaarts, the Netherlands' minister of economic affairs."South Korea experienced an unprecedented downturn and is now facing a big wave drive by the rise of AI," he told reporters after the leadership dinner. "I think South Korea will get on the wave well."Under Kwak's leadership, SK hynix has successfully capitalized on the AI boom, particularly with its high bandwidth memory (HBM), a key component for graphic processing units (GPUs).The chip giant has played a pivotal role in the HBM-GPU supply chain led by Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).Yonhap