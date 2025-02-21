 SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung says 'stakes are high' in AI evolution
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung says 'stakes are high' in AI evolution

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 09:32
Kwak Noh-jung, CEO of SK hynix, delivers a speech during Semicon Korea 2025 in this picture from his LinkedIn account. [YONHAP]

Kwak Noh-jung, CEO of SK hynix, delivers a speech during Semicon Korea 2025 in this picture from his LinkedIn account. [YONHAP]

 
Kwak Noh-jung, CEO of SK hynix, has emphasized the critical role of Korea's semiconductor industry, saying "stakes are high" in the face of rapidly evolving AI.
 
"Reflecting on my time at Semicon Korea 2025, I'm reminded of the immense responsibility we carry as an industry," Kwak wrote on his LinkedIn account Thursday. "As AI continues to evolve, it's evident that the stakes are higher than ever."
 

Related Article

 
The posting came after Kwak highlighted the "crucial role" of semiconductors in global economies and national security in a speech delivered Wednesday at a leadership dinner of Semicon Korea 2025, an annual trade show that kicked off earlier that day in Seoul, bringing together some 500 global chipmakers, equipment providers and material suppliers.
 
During the event, Kwak has met with industry leaders, including Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec, a European chip research center, and Dirk Beljaarts, the Netherlands' minister of economic affairs.
 
"South Korea experienced an unprecedented downturn and is now facing a big wave drive by the rise of AI," he told reporters after the leadership dinner. "I think South Korea will get on the wave well."
 
Under Kwak's leadership, SK hynix has successfully capitalized on the AI boom, particularly with its high bandwidth memory (HBM), a key component for graphic processing units (GPUs).
 
The chip giant has played a pivotal role in the HBM-GPU supply chain led by Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Yonhap
tags Korea SK Hynix Kwak Noh-jung

More in Industry

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung says 'stakes are high' in AI evolution

2024 was an off year for K-pop. Can BTS, Blackpink and China turn the tide?

Acting President Choi urges lifting of 52-hour workweek cap, again

Ceragem completes 13th Dream School project in India

Will Trump's auto tariff push GM Korea to exit the country?

Related Stories

SK hynix posts second-highest Q1 profit on AI chip boom

Chips are down for SK hynix as profits plummet

SK hynix starts to mass-produce HBM2E chips

Morgan Stanley raises SK hynix target stock price by eight percent

SK hynix’s 2020 net profit exceeds expectations, growing twofold on year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)