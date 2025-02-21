Simple is sometimes not the best, says the Volvo EX30
GIMHAE, South Gyeongsang — Simple is best. Volvo seems to have known that well when designing the Volvo EX30, the smallest EV yet from the Swedish brand.
The EX30 takes minimalism to heart, cutting off all the jaw-dropping and fancy objects but trying to leave the car as simple as possible.
But it didn’t hesitate to try new things. From every aspect, stretching from design to function, drivers can expect something that they have not experienced in a car before — regardless of whether they are good or not.
Volvo also made a big bet with the price. Korea is the country where people can get the EX30 for the lightest price tag on the planet.
Its efforts are commendable, but unfortunately, it won’t be that easy of a game. While Volvo delayed the launch for more than a year in Korea, there are now many alternatives in the small electric SUV market, including the Kia EV3 and even the Atto 3 from BYD.
The Korea JoongAng Daily recently got a chance to take the wheel of the EX30 for a 110-kilometer (68-mile) trip from Gimhae, South Gyeongsang.
Featuring the so-called Thor’s Hammer headlights, the EX30 itself spouts the identity of Volvo. With the absence of radiator grilles, the car is clean and tidy without any unnecessary details. No bells and whistles.
The interior was even more austere, giving a clean, organic feel as soon as one gets into the car.
No physical buttons at all. Everything could be controlled through a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen, which serves as the car's main display for driver information. Literally everything, from controls for side mirrors and the seat adjustment. Even to open a drawer underneath the front fascia, this reporter had to go to the display to find the proper touch button.
No dashboard, and even to check the navigation, this reporter had to check the display the entire drive.
Volvo tried to put everything into that rectangular display. It may have succeeded in making the car look clean and sophisticated but it seems like it failed to guarantee the convenience. The display shows too many letters and sections to press, making the interface very unintuitive.
And the totally staggered window switches are not in there, where they should be. Instead, they are on the armrest between the front seats. For passengers in the rear seats, a button reading "rear" must be pressed to activate the switches to open the window.
The armrest is thin and simple with two cup holders. Storage is underneath. But, honestly, it was too inconvenient to reach the storage, and what could fit there? Not a handbag, if it has a handle.
The rear seats are unexpectedly cramped. It was O.K. for this reporter, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, but when a six-foot-plus reporter sat down, their knee touched the back of the front seat. The EX30 could be an option for a couple, but it may not be a good choice for anyone who has a child.
Thanks to the expansive panoramic glass roof, it wasn’t that stuffy sitting on the rear seats.
Driving was pleasantly powerful despite the vehicle's adorable size. The compact SUV generates up to 272 horsepower, beating rivals Kia EV3 and Niro EV’s 204 horsepower and even the Mercedes-Benz EQA’s 190 horsepower.
Volvo is known for being the epitome of safety, and lots of safety measures were noticeable. Above all, a sensor near the steering wheel detects drivers’ signs of tiredness and analyzes its levels to give warnings when necessary.
In fact, this reporter intentionally rolled her eyes and pretended to yawn, and it sent an alert reading, “Showing signs of fatigue. Do you need a rest?”
Regenerative braking was available, but drivers could not control its level. That could be a minus for some, as levels of regenerative braking can be a good option for those who wish to maximize them and save electricity to the fullest.
The EX30 can run 351 kilometers per single charge, according to Korea’s certification standards.
The EX30’s most charming factor will be its price, which starts at 47.55 million won ($33,150.85) in Korea, the cheapest price on the planet. It’s at least 20 million won cheaper than it is in other countries like Germany and Britain.
“I went through a series of arguments with the Sweden headquarters to bring the EX30 at the most pleasant price tag for the Korean customers,” Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo said during a press conference on Feb. 6 in Gimhae.
Volvo did its best, but it’s still pricey to compete with market rivals, such as the EV3, whose sticker price starts at 39.95 million won, but goes down to the 32 million range with the subsidy. BYD’s recently launched Atto 3 starts at 31.5 million won, but the price can be cut to even some 29 million won with the subsidy.
Volvo was the No. 4 imported car brand in Korea in terms of sales as of last year after BMW, Mercedes and Tesla. In 2014, it was 14th.
