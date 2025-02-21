Vehicles must be 'perfect': Hyundai CEO urges high quality in first address to staff
Any vehicle that is not perfect should not be delivered to the market, Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz said Friday at a town hall meeting held at the company's research and development (R&D) center in Namyang, Gyeonggi.
Muñoz addressed staff for the first time since his appointment as Hyundai Motor CEO, mentioning the importance of quality — which stands to be a major focus while he helms the company.
"Quality and safety? They are uncompromised, should be uncompromised. It's not an option; it is a must," Muñoz said.
"We should not deliver to the market any product which is not perfect," he added. "We will succeed by continuing to deliver beautifully designed, high-quality vehicles with the technology that customers want. We must treat our customers as honored guests and provide exceptional service."
At the event, Muñoz reinforced the role of the Namyang R&D center, which marks its 30th anniversary this year. The town hall meeting was also watched by up to 15,000 staff from operations in China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, India and Asia-Pacific regional offices in Indonesia and Australia,
“Namyang, our global center for R&D, has a phenomenal track record of delivering beautifully designed, high-quality, safety-focused vehicles with technology and features that our customers value,” Muñoz commented. “We continue to lead the transition to electrification. We understand that this business is based on consumer demand, which is why we continue to invest in hybrid electric vehicles, extended range electric vehicles (EREV), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and vehicles powered by internal combustion."
Established in 1996, the Namyang facility, a 3.47 million-square-meter (36.6 million-square-foot) facility, is a comprehensive research institute that handles all parts of auto development — from design, engineering, examination and inspection.
Muñoz told Hyundai employees to "stay humble, stay hungry, work hard and always have a customer service mindset" and highlighted his commitment to overcoming the challenge of global EV adoption.
A U.S. citizen born in Spain, Muñoz has influenced Hyundai’s speedy growth in global markets, with the company rising to become the No. 3 automaker and surpassing General Motors and Stellantis. He is a veteran auto expert who has experience working at major global brands, including Toyota and Nissan.
Muñoz is typically credited for enabling Hyundai’s lease cars to gain eligibility for up to $7,500 in tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
