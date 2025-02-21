빠듯한 예산으로 밸런타인데이 즐기기… 알뜰한 초콜릿 선물 등장
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 09:58
Chocolate on the cheap: Budget-friendly Valentine's options emerge as consumers feel pinch
빠듯한 예산으로 밸런타인데이 즐기기… 알뜰한 초콜릿 선물 등장
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, Feb, 13, 2025
Lavish boxes of chocolate usually headline Valentine's Day, but this year, an unlikely modest option is stealing the spotlight: DIY chocolate kits from the budget-friendly franchise Daiso.
lavish: 풍성한, 화려한
steal the spotlight: (주역보다) 주목을 끌다
budget-friendly: 저렴한
밸런타인데이 하면 흔히 화려한 초콜릿 박스를 떠올리지만 올해는 뜻밖의 소박한 제품이 주목을 받고 있다. 바로 저렴한 상품을 파는 다이소가 선보이는 DIY 초콜릿 키트다.
Newly launched this year, the kit costs only 5,000 won ($3) and includes silicon molds, dark and white chocolate pens for decorating, dried fruit, rainbow sprinkles and a plastic pocket with ribbons to wrap the finished bonbons.
launch: 출시하다
wrap: 포장하다
bonbon: 초콜릿
올해 새롭게 출시된 5000원짜리 기트로 실리콘 틀, 꾸미는 데 쓰는 다크·화이트 초콜릿 펜, 말린 과일, 무지개색 스프링클에 완성된 초콜릿 포장을 위한 리본 달린 비닐 포장지가 포함되어 있다.
From glossy bark overlaid with dried citrus to dainty heart- and crown-shaped chocolates with bursts of color, the products promise a post-worthy outcome for even the most amateur of cooks.
glossy: 윤이 나는
dainty: 앙증맞은
윤이 나는 초콜릿 바 위에 말린 감귤을 올리거나 앙증맞은 하트, 다채로운 색의 왕관으로 꾸밀 수 있어 아무리 요리에 서투른 사람도 소셜미디어에서 뽐낼만한 결과물을 얻을 수 있다고 장담한다.
A week before Valentine’s Day, pictures of Daiso’s chocolates bombarded the social media feed of 33-year-old newlywed Lee Hyun. “I’m thinking of buying a kit and then, maybe, just not telling my husband that it’s from Daiso,” she said half-jokingly.
bombarded: 가득 차다, 퍼붓다
newlywed: 신혼
밸런테인데이를 일주일 앞두고 신혼인 이현(33)씨의 피드는 다이소 DIY 초콜릿 사진으로 가득 찼다. 그는 “남편한텐 이 키트가 다이소 것이라고 말하지 말까 생각 중”이라고 반 농담처럼 말했다.
Her comment needs context, however, as Lee isn’t just trying to save a few bucks for herself. She and her husband have both been feeling unmotivated as consumers — and they aren’t alone.
bucks: 돈
unmotivated: 의욕이 없는
이씨가 단순히 돈을 좀 아끼려는 것이 아니기 때문에 이 발언의 맥락에 대한 설명이 필요하다. 이씨는 자신과 남편 모두 최근 소비에 대한 의욕이 많이 줄었다고 하는데, 이는 이들만의 이야기가 아니다.
Amid tumbling stocks, a tanking currency and the current economic momentum, money over love seems to be the choice for many on this year’s Valentine’s Day.
tumble: (짧은 기간 동안) 폭락하다
tank: 하락하다, 가치를 잃다
주식 시장 폭락과 원화 가치의 하락, 경제적 위기 속에서 올해 밸런타인데이는 사랑보다 실속 우선인 분위기다.
“We recognized that there is a growing group of consumers for this Valentine’s Day who are looking to relay their sincerity by making the gifts themselves while also remaining economical,” said an official from Daiso.
relay: 전달하다
sincerity: 진심으로
다이소 관계자는 “올해 밸런타인데이를 맞아 선물을 직접 만들어 진심을 전하면서도 경제적인 소비를 하려는 고객이 증가하고 있다”고 설명했다.
As political and economic tensions persist, consumers on capitalism’s annual celebration of love are taking a more frugal approach. The cheaper chocolates of yesteryear are making a comeback in a confectionary market that also displays considerable demand for luxury products.
persist: 지속되다
frugal: 소박한, 검소한
yesteryear: 지난날
정치·경제적 긴장이 지속되는 가운데 자본주의가 만들어낸 사랑을 고백하는 밸런타인데이까지 소박한 소비 현상이 나타난다. 과거에 즐겨 먹던 저렴한 초콜릿이 다시 돌아오고 있는 동시에 여전히 고급 초콜릿에 대한 수요도 높다.
Ghana, one of the oldest Korean chocolates — costing 2,800 won per bar — is also back in fashion, as the promotional efforts to modernize the retro product’s image have seemingly struck a chord with consumers, particularly those in their 20s and 30s. Its most recent pop-up in the trendy eastern Seoul neighborhood of Seongsu-dong last March reportedly attracted over 20,000 visitors.
strike a chord: 공감을 불러일으키다
복고풍 제품의 이미지를 현대적으로 바꾸려는 홍보 노력이 20~30대 소비자에게도 통하면서 오래된 한국 초콜릿인 가나도 다시 유행하고 있다. 가장 최근의 가나 팝업은 지난해 3월이었으며 서울의 트렌디한 동네 성수동에서 진행해 2만명 이상이 찾은 것으로 추정된다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
