Hotel news: Group events, new menus unveiled as weather warms in Korea

Hong Yuan, the Chinese restaurant at The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, is offering discounts and events for large groups and family diners.The Gathering Package is a promotion for groups of diners of 10 or more for one evening only, offering a premium course menu at a discount of approximately 17 percent off the regular price. The menu features seven courses of Hong Yuna's signature and popular dishes, including chili shrimp and beef in soy sauce.The Silver Package is designed for guests visiting Hong Yuan for special family occasions and includes a congratulatory cake, a commemorative photo shoot and print and a gift set of one of China's most popular health-related dishes, Buddha's Temptation or— which is a variety of shark fin soup — made from Hong Yuan's recipe.The restaurant has also launched a new pairing product that allows guests to enjoy its signature Peking duck and Korean liquor together, offering a choice of duck(wrap), stir-fried duck breast with vegetables or duck soup with two glasses of Korean liquor. This product is only available to diners in the evening, excluding Saturdays, and is priced at 200,000 won ($140) for two people.In addition, the hotel's Italian restaurant Rubrica is offering “Uncork Night” on weekday evenings until April 30, where groups of six to 12 people can enjoy free corkage on unlimited bottles of wine along with a wood-fired pie, including gorgonzola, pepperoni and margherita pizzas.(02) 771-0500AC Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant at AC Hotel Seoul Gangnam, is offering special group deals with the “More is More!” event.Applicable to lunch and dinner buffets, diners will receive an extra person free when five adults dine at the buffet and an extra two people free when 10 adults dine at the buffet.AC Kitchen's lunch buffet features a prime steak and seafood buffet, a fresh salad bar, a variety of hot dishes and a ready-to-cook corner. The dinner buffet includes lobsters, surf and turf and a variety of seafood dishes. Both the lunch and dinner buffets also include unlimited Budweiser draft beer.In celebration of the restaurant's third anniversary, guests can also enjoy complimentary unlimited wine until March 31.(02) 2050-6000Moxy Seoul, Myeongdong's lounge bar, Bar Moxy, has launched “After-work,” a dining and alcoholic beverage promotion that allows guests to enjoy unlimited partying.The promotion is designed to meet the needs of customers who are planning gatherings, such as birthday parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, office lunches and receptions. It features semi-buffet-style dining with unlimited alcoholic beverages of choice.The menu is comprised of more than 16 fresh cold dishes, including smoked salmon salad, seafood ceviche, jamon and burrata cheese, and hot dishes such as chopped steak, grilled chicken, crab rosé pasta and(spicy noodle soup cooked Chinese-style). Alcoholic beverages include different wines, highballs and draft beer, as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks and juices."After-work" is available for a minimum of 30 people and costs 60,000 won per person, including 10 percent tax.(02) 2184-7020Speakeasy bar Charles H. at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is slated to launch a new cocktail menu that offers drinks inspired by different cultures around the world.Helmed by Head Bartender Odd Strandbakken and Beverage Creative Director Alyssa Heidt — a well-traveled duo whose mixology gigs span from the Arctic Circle to Taipei and Chicago to Oslo — the 2025 menu draws from the bar's eponymous hero Charles H. Baker Jr., the globe-trotting bon vivant and author of the 1939 travelogue and so-called exotic drinking book, "The Gentleman’s Companion."Taking classic cocktails from the cities visited by Baker as their starting point, Strandbakken and Heidt have woven a modern cultural narrative into each new cocktail. The result is a list of drinks that not only chart a distinct map of global flavors but offer an enriching cultural immersion into each location, the hotel said.For instance, Orchard Fizz pays tribute to the agriculture-rich Cheonan in South Chungcheong with its use of local pears and walnuts.Moroccan spices and preserved lemons add a tangy twist to the Casablanca-influenced Salt Lemon Tonic, while the sweet mocktail Halo Glow shines a cheeky light on the Philippines’ unofficial national dessert, Halo Halo.Queen of Diamonds takes drinkers to Amalfi, Italy, and reveals a crisp take on a classic Negroni with Amalfi coast gin, Italian bergamot liqueur and Charles H.-redistilled Campari over a hand-cut ice diamond.Vixen Fix is inspired by Paris, France, and a low-alcohol cobbler-style cocktail with French Burgundy and red berries. Its tart flavors are balanced with a creamy, white chocolate kiss.The Pan American Highball pays tribute to New York City with a bold and bubbly highball inspired by one of Baker’s favorites, the Pan American Clipper, packed with local apples, tart pomegranate, deep rich Calvados and an absinthe kick.The bar will welcome mixology maestros from the BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Bangkok, Chao Phraya River, No. 12 in The World’s 50 Best Bars, on March 11. The event is part of Charles H.'s annual "Companion Series," which collaborates with global bartenders.(02) 6388-5000Momo Cafe, an all-day dining buffet at Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun, is set to launch a spring promotional menu, dubbed Tasty Spring.The menus will incorporate Korea's spring ingredients, particularly its greens, herbs and seafood, to offer dishes like(aralia sprout) and grilled brisket, stir-fried small octopus,(water parsley)(pork belly), grilled(lance asiabell) roots marinated with gochujang, shepherd's purse herbs seasoned with(soybean paste),(seasoned greens) bibimbap with doenjang and strawberry cake.The Tasty Spring menu is available for both lunch and dinner, and prices range between 75,000 won to 105,000 won per adult diner. Five percent discounts are available for those who make a reservation through Naver or CatchTable.(02) 2211-8000Raku, a Japanese fine dining restaurant within Paradise City in Incheon, is set to showcase a spring chef's special lunch course centered on the new season's local ingredients.Dishes include a type of Japanese sushi that places steamed seafood atop rice,, which is a type of hot pot boiled with vegetables and clams, marinated fish and, a type of tempura, with river shrimp caught in southern Korea's Seomjin River.Its Italian restaurant, La Scala, has also prepared a seasonal lunch and dinner course. The dinner menu features dishes with classic Italian ingredients, such as seared scallops with spring greens and carbonara sauce, cacio e pepe pasta, cuttlefish lardo and green peas. The lunch course utilizes seasonal ingredients in its daily plates of pasta and grilled sirloin.(02) 1833-8855