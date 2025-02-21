It's time for a verdict and acceptance (KOR)

The witness testimonies in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial concluded Thursday, marked by intense disputes over the truth until the very end. Now, only the final arguments from both sides and President Yoon’s closing statement remain. After one more hearing, the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its ruling around mid-March. With the nation still reeling from the shock and turmoil of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration aftermath for nearly three months, all eyes are on the court in anxious anticipation. In the time that remains, a consensus must be reached that any decision by the court will be accepted.



The judiciary serves as the only way out of this crisis and the final safeguard, yet both President Yoon’s legal team and the National Assembly continued to clash in the Constitutional Court’s 10th hearing and in Yoon’s first criminal trial. Witnesses called before the court included Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service Hong Jang-won and National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho. Prime Minister Han stated that, regarding the legality of the martial law cabinet meeting, he believed “the necessary requirements were not met.” This testimony contradicts that of former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min. President Yoon briefly appeared in court but left after five minutes, never facing Han. However, he later returned to observe the questioning of Hong.



The tension was palpable even before the trial, with both sides engaged in a war of words during press briefings. The National Assembly’s representatives declared, “The conditions for removing President Yoon from office have already been met. The entire nation witnessed the storming of the National Assembly and the insurrection unfold live — what more needs to be said?” Meanwhile, Yoon’s defense team countered, calling the impeachment grounds “completely unjustifiable” and arguing, “We will explain to the court the grave national emergency that led the president to consider martial law as a message to the public.”



Although President Yoon’s defense argues procedural unfairness, they are also utilizing an extensive range of defense mechanisms rarely seen in conventional cases. In a hearing yesterday on his request for release from detention, his lawyers argued against the legality of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) investigating charges of insurrection, challenged the indictment process after the expiration of his detention period and claimed there was no risk of evidence tampering. The prosecution rebutted, stating that all procedures had been legally validated by the court. Regarding concerns over evidence destruction, prosecutors countered, “The defendant is still the sitting president, retains the power and had appointed individuals who played key roles in the insurrection.”



President Yoon’s legal team has been raising procedural objections not only against the investigations by the CIO and the prosecution but also in the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial and the criminal court proceedings. These claims are fueling his supporters, who continue to protest outside the homes of Constitutional Court justices and stage demonstrations against impeachment in front of the court and the judiciary. Meanwhile, on university campuses, both pro-impeachment and anti-impeachment rallies are being held simultaneously, while the political landscape remains solely focused on rallying each side’s respective base.



It is somewhat reassuring that Yoon’s lawyer, Seok Dong-hyun, stated in a press conference Wednesday that “the president will, of course, accept the Constitutional Court’s ruling.” However, he made sure his statement was conditional, as he added, “That said, we strongly urge that the decision be made in the most fair and lawful manner possible.” For the commitment to accepting the ruling to be realized, the court’s final legal judgment must be flawless, leaving no room for doubt.



탄핵심판 증인신문 마무리, 이젠 판결과 승복의 시간



국무회의 적법성, 체포 지시 등 놓고 끝까지 맞서

헌재 결론 승복한다는 사회적 합의와 공감대 절실





어제 마무리된 윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판 사건의 증인신문이 막판까지 치열한 진실 공방으로 진행됐다. 이제 양측의 최종 변론과 윤 대통령의 최후진술 등만을 남겨두고 있다. 한 차례 정도의 재판 뒤 3월 중순께 헌재 결정이 선고될 것으로 보인다. 석 달째 이어지고 있는 12·3 계엄 사태의 충격과 혼란이 수습될지 많은 국민이 헌재를 지켜보는 상황이다.



결론의 순간이 다가오고 있음에도 윤 대통령 측과 국회 측의 주장은 사사건건 평행선을 달리고 있다. 헌재의 10차 변론 증인으로 나온 한덕수 국무총리, 홍장원 전 국정원 1차장, 조지호 경찰청장에 대한 신문에서도 국무회의의 적법성, 체포 명단과 지시 여부 등에서 엇갈리는 주장이 이어졌다. 한 총리는 “계엄 국무회의가 형식적·실체적 흠결이 있다고 생각한다”는 취지로 증언해 앞서 이상민 전 행정안전부 장관과 배치되는 입장을 보였다. 그러나 “다수의 일방적인 폭주는 정말 민주주의의 기본은 아니다”며 야당의 입법 폭주도 지적했다.



윤 대통령은 홍 전 차장이 작성한 체포 명단과 그의 진술의 신빙성과 관련해 “메모는 체포 지시로 엮은 것”이라는 주장도 했다. 건강상의 이유로 뒤늦게 증인석에 앉은 조지호 청장이 검찰 조서가 사실이라는 입장을 밝히자, 윤 대통령 측은 “섬망 증세는 없었느냐”고 신빙성에 의문을 제기했다.



양측은 재판 전부터 기싸움을 했다. 국회 측은 “윤 대통령 파면 조건은 이미 성숙됐다. 전 국민이 국회 침탈과 내란 현장을 생중계로 똑똑히 봤는데 무슨 말이 필요하겠느냐”고 주장했고, 윤 대통령 측은 “탄핵 사유를 전혀 납득할 수 없는 부당한 상황이다. 대통령이 국민에게 호소하는 메시지성 계엄을 결심하게 된 국가적 비상 위기 상황을 재판부에 설명할 것”이라고 맞섰다. 윤 대통령 측은 통상의 형사재판에선 접하기 힘든 구속 취소 청구 등에서 위법성을 따지고 있다. 공수처의 내란죄 수사의 위법성, 구속영장 기간 만료 후 기소, 신병 인치 문제, 증거인멸 우려가 없다는 점 등을 지적한 것이다. 검찰은 “법원이 적법성을 인정했다”고 반박했다.



공수처와 검찰의 수사 및 기소, 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판, 법원의 형사재판 등에 대해 제기된 문제들은 SNS와 광장의 윤 대통령 지지자들에게 탄핵 반대의 근거로 전파되고 있다. 일부 대학에서는 찬탄·반탄 집회가 동시에 열리고 정치권은 내 편을 결집하고 있다. 헌재가 어떠한 결론을 내려도 승복하겠다는 공감대가 조성될 수 있을지 걱정스럽다. 윤 대통령 측 석동현 변호사가 지난 19일 기자간담회에서 “헌재 결과에 대통령이 당연히 승복할 것”이라고 언급해 다행스럽긴 하지만, “다만 결정이 최대한 공정하고 적법하게 되기를 촉구한다”는 조건이 붙었다. 헌재의 최종 판단과 결론에 한 치의 오차도 용납되지 않는 상황이다.

