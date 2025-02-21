Kepler’s triumph over misfortune (KOR)

His life was marked by unrelenting misfortune. At the age of four, he contracted smallpox, losing most of his vision. His youth was devoid of joy, and his marriage became a ceaseless source of misery. His son succumbed to smallpox, and his wife, suffering from mental illness, passed away prematurely. When the city he lived in fell under Catholic control, he, a Lutheran, lost his job. His mother was accused of witchcraft and imprisoned. Though she was eventually released after much hardship, she died soon after.For his second marriage, he meticulously compared 11 potential candidates before choosing a wife, yet their clashing personalities made it even more unhappy than his first. In his later years, he barely made ends meet by casting horoscopes. Anyone else facing such relentless misfortune would have been consumed by despair.And yet, he changed the course of human intellectual history.The man at the center of this story is none other than Johannes Kepler (1571–1630), the scientist who discovered that planets orbit in ellipses. Whenever adversity struck, he locked himself in his room, pouring his entire being into astronomical calculations. His misfortunes gave birth to his dreams. Walking hand in hand with suffering, he delved deeper into the mysteries of planetary motion.For 11 years, he confined himself to his room, ceaselessly calculating. His exhaustive efforts led him to two key discoveries: the speed of a planet varies depending on its position and the line connecting a planet to the Sun sweeps out equal areas in equal time intervals. Then came the breakthrough — he saw the pattern emerge before his eyes. The secret of orbital motion had finally unveiled itself. The answer was an ellipse.For 2,000 years, humanity had clung to the belief — shared even by Galileo — that planetary orbits were perfect circles. That belief was a mirage. Ironically, Kepler’s misfortunes illuminated the world.In life, everyone encounters hardships, large and small. Misfortune lies beyond human control. But as Kepler’s story shows, hardship does not always lead to ruin. If one sows the seeds of dreams even in the soil of suffering, those dreams may blossom brilliantly.Perhaps misfortune exists so that humans may dream.그의 삶은 불행으로 점철되었다. 4살 때 천연두에 걸려 시력 대부분을 잃었다. 환희 없는 청년기를 보냈고 결혼은 끊임없는 불행의 씨앗이었다. 아들은 천연두로 죽었고, 부인은 정신 이상으로 일찍이 세상을 떠났다.그가 살던 도시가 가톨릭 수중에 들어가자 루터교 신자였던 그는 직장을 잃었다. 또 어머니는 마녀로 몰려 감옥에 갇혔다가, 천신만고 끝에 석방되었으나 곧 세상을 떠났다. 두 번째 결혼에서는 11명의 후보를 유심히 비교한 후 결혼했지만, 성격 차이로 첫 번째 결혼보다 더 불행했다. 말년에는 별점을 쳐주며 가까스로 생계를 유지했다.누구라도 이런 끊임없는 세속적 불행과 맞닥뜨리면 끝내 절망하고 말 것이다. 그런데 그는 인류 지성사에 새 역사를 썼다. 그 주인공은 다름 아닌 ‘행성은 타원궤도를 따라 공전한다’라는 사실을 밝혀낸 요하네스 케플러(1571~1630·사진)다.그는 불행이 닥칠 때마다 절망에서 벗어나기 위해 방에 틀어박혀 온 정신을 쏟아 천문관측 자료를 계산했다. 그의 불행은 꿈을 잉태했다. 불행과 동행하면서 행성 운동의 비밀 속으로 조금씩 더 깊이 들어갔다. 방안에 스스로 갇힌 지 11년. 그의 오랜 계산은 두 가지 사실에 이른다.위치마다 행성의 속도가 다르다. 또 행성과 태양을 잇는 선분이 같은 시간 동안 같은 넓이를 쓸고 간다. 아, 이 그림은 무엇인가. 마침내 운동궤도의 비밀이 그 베일을 벗었다. 그것은 바로 타원이었다! 인류가 2000년 동안 굳게 믿어왔고 갈릴레오조차 믿었던 원 궤도는 허상이었다. 역설적이지만 그의 불행이 온 세상을 밝혔다.살다 보면 누구나 크고 작은 불행을 만나게 된다. 불행은 인간의 영역 밖의 일이다. 그러나 케플러에서 보듯 불행이 곧 파멸로 이르는 것은 아니다. 불행 속에서도 간절함으로 꿈의 씨앗을 심으면 영롱한 꿈이 그곳에서 피어날 것이다. 불행은 신이 인간에게 꿈을 꾸도록 해주기 위해 만든 것일지도 모른다.