Astro member Yoon San-ha to hold birthday concert in March
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:31
Boy band Astro member Yoon San-ha will host a concert on March 21 to celebrate his birthday with his fans, his agency Fantagio said on Friday.
The second edition of Yoon’s “SANiGHT” concert series will take place at the Samsung Hall at Ewha Womans University on his birthday. The first edition was also held on his birthday last year.
Ticket sales for the members of his fan club will be available on Monday and general ticket sales will open on Tuesday on Ticket Link.
Yoon released his first solo EP “Dusk” in August last year and held a fan concert called “Dusk Til Dawn” in October.
Yoon made his debut in 2015 in the web drama series "To Be Continued," and then began his singing career with Astro in February 2016. He formed a duo with Astro bandmate Moonbin in September 2020, releasing the EP "In-Out." The duo released its last EP "Incense" in January 2023. Moonbin died three months later.
Yoon is also active as an actor. He starred in JTBC’s "Romance in the House" last year and is set to appear in a webtoon-based series “My Girlfriend Is a Hot Guy” (translated).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)