BTOB to release new EP 'BToday' in March
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 15:31 Updated: 21 Feb. 2025, 16:26
Boy band BTOB will release a new EP, “BToday,” on March 5, its agency BTOB Company said on Friday. The upcoming EP is the last release of the group's "Becoming" album project.
BTOB released singles “Please Stay” in October, “Be Alright” in November and “Hi Beautiful” in December last year, which are also part of the project.
BTOB will compile all the albums to complete the “Becoming” album project by the end of 2025. Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lim Hyun-sik and Peniel are participating in this project, while the other two members, Lee Chang-sub and Yook Sung-jae, are engaged in their solo activities.
The band will reveal a trailer for the album on Friday and a preview of its content on Sunday. The tracklist will follow on Monday, with a teaser for the lead track on Tuesday and a compilation of the highlights of all the tracks included in the upcoming EP on Feb. 28, according to the agency.
BTOB debuted in March 2012 under Cube Entertainment and is known for hit tracks like “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018). Members Seo, Lee, Lim and Peniel signed with BTOB Company in 2023 while Member Lee signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio and Yook with IWill Media. The other two members are still part of BTOB.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
