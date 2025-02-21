 Boy band xikers to begin second world tour with Seoul concert in May
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:38
Boy band xikers [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band xikers will begin its second world tour in Seoul on May 3, its agency KQ Entertainment said on Friday. 
 
Titled “Road to XY : Enter the Gate,” the tour will kick off at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. 
 

The tour will then continue to Kings Theatre in New York City on May 7, Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 9, Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, on May 14 and The Novo in Los Angeles on May 17.
 
xikers performed in more than 10 cities across North America, Europe and Japan during its first world tour “Tricky House : First Encounter,” which ran from October 2023 through July last year.
 
The ticket sales for the domestic leg of the tour will open on March 4 for the members of the group’s fan club, and general ticket sales will be available on March 6.  
 
Xikers debuted as a 10-member group last March under KQ Entertainment, which is also home to the boy band Ateez. The group consists of Junmin, Hunter, Yechan, Yujun, Se-eun, Hyunwoo, Jinsik, Sunmin, Minjae and Junghoon.  
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
