NMIXX's Haewon unable to appear at Mexico concert due to health issues
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:51
Girl group NMIXX member Haewon will not take part in the Mexican leg of the group’s ongoing “NMIXX Change Up : MIXX Lab” concert tour on Friday due to health issues, her agency JYP Entertainment said on Friday.
“Although the artist was eager to perform at the concert, we have persuaded her to rest following her doctor’s advice,” the agency said in its press release.
"We ask for the generous understanding of fans who have been waiting for the performance, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the artist recovers soon, prioritizing her health above all."
NMIXX is currently on its “NMIXX Change Up : MIXX Lab” concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul in October last year. The tour will continue in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday and Sunday and in São Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 28.
Following the tour, NMIXX will release its fourth EP, “Fe3O4: Forward,” on March 17. “Fe3O4: Forward” comes seven months after the girl group’s most recent EP, “Fe3O4: Stick Out,” was released in August last year.
NMIXX debuted in February 2022 under JYP Entertainment. It has six members: Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group is known for songs like “Dice” (2022), “Love Me Like This” (2023) and “DASH” (2024).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)