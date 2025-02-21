SM's first British boy band dearALICE releases debut single 'Ariana'
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:43
- YOON SO-YEON
SM Entertainment's first British boy band dearALICE made its official debut on Friday with a digital single titled "Ariana."
The boy band was jointly formed through a partnership between Kakao Entertainment and British entertainment company Moon & Back. The band's formation was chronicled in the BBC One series "Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience," which aired last year.
The band's debut track "Ariana" is an electropop dance track, which explores the complex emotions of longing for an unattainable love. It is now available on various global music platforms, SM Entertainment said.
"Ariana" was produced by Siba, a renowned London-based producer known for his work with artists such as Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.
The five-member group that consists of members Blaise Noon, James Sharp, Oliver (Olly) Quinn, Dexter Greenwood and Reese Carter. The members expressed excitement over the release.
"We are thrilled and overjoyed to finally release our debut song 'Ariana,' which contains all of our passion," the group said in a statement. "We are so happy and grateful to share this moment with the fans who have waited for us."
The group previously unveiled "Ariana" at the SMTOWN Live 2025 concert in January and on Mnet's TV show "M Countdown."
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP
