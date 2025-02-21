'You Are the Apple of My Eye,' 'Sunny Day,' 'The Brutalist' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:31
You Are the Apple of My Eye (12)
Romance / 102 min. / Korean / Feb. 21
The beloved 2011 Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film gets a Korean remake with K-pop idols and new aspects of romance and comedy.
In Korea in 2002, high-school student Jin-woo starts off on the wrong foot with Seon-ah, the class president and the apple of every boy's eye in the class. Contrary to the optimistic, kind and warm Seon-ah, Jin-woo's pessimistic and pragmatic personality makes it seem as if the two could not be any more different. The students slowly draw closer to each other due to that very difference.
The two youngsters' budding feelings lead to unexpected excitement, which eventually becomes a source of comfort and support for one another.
The Korean version takes the best moments from the original Taiwanese film, along with a fresh take on the roles. New music was created, composed and sung by the actors.
Former member of the boy band B1A4 Jin-young takes on the role of Jin-woo in the film. Girl group Twice member Da-hyun makes her acting debut as Seon-ah.
Cho Young-myoung, known for short films like “In Sight” (2021) and “Peek” (2021), helms the film.
Sunny Day (12)
Drama / 98 min. / Korean / Feb. 19
A woman and a man, once each other's first loves, experience rekindled feelings and discover a renewed purpose in life as they combat a plan that threatens to devastate their hometown.
The film follows the story of celebrity Sun-hee, who returns to her hometown of Wando after filing for divorce from her opportunistic husband, who appears to exploit her fame for his business ventures.
On the picturesque island of Wando, South Jeolla, Sun-hee reunites with her childhood friends including her first love Dong-pil, who ended their relationship after enrolling at Seoul National University to pursue his studies. Once an ambitious and promising law student, Dong-pil now lives in a makeshift tent near his parents' grave site, seemingly having abandoned his career to inherit his father's old fishing vessel.
It is through the news that Sun-hee's ex-husband is coming to town to redevelop the land into a resort complex that Dong-pil and Sun-hee get to reconnect with the townspeople and rekindle their feelings for each other.
Jung Hye-in, known for “Always I am” (2023), plays Sun-hee. Choi Daniel, known for his roles in “The Beast” (2019) and “Traffickers” (2012), portrays Dong-pil.
Director and scriptwriter Lee Chang-moo, known for “Salvation” (2021), directs the film.
Nocturnal (15)
Crime / 99 min. / Korean / Feb. 5
A rage-filled ex-convict attempts to avenge the death of his brother in this mysterious thriller.
Min-tae, an ex-convict who just got out of prison and is trying to live a new, clean life, finds out that his only brother, Seok-tae, has been found dead and that his brother’s wife, Moon-young, has gone missing the same day.
During Min-tae's journey for revenge, he finds a mysterious writer whose novel "Nocturnal" seems to have foreseen Seok-tae's death and the disappearance of Moon-young.
In the midst of a web of unsettling truths, the pair uncovers deeper secrets, including police involvement in hiding the brother's death.
The film features actor Ha Jung-woo, known for “Hijack 1971” (2024) and "1987: When the Day Comes" (2017), as Min-tae and Kim Nam-gil, known for his roles in “Emergency Declaration” (2022) and “Memoir Of A Murderer” (2017), as the best-selling author Ho-ryeong.
Kim Jin-hwang, known for "The Boys Who Cried Wolf" (2016), directs the film.
“Nocturnal” has also been selected for the non-competition screening category at this year's Glasgow Film Festival, making it the sole Korean film to be featured.
The Korean title of the film is "Broken," which differs from the English version. It was changed from the previous tentative Korean title, "Nocturnal," as the director says the new title more intuitively captures Min-tae's emotions.
The Brutalist (19)
Drama / 215 min. / English, Hungarian / Feb. 12
A World War II survivor moves to the United States, only to have his American dream crushed.
In 1947, Hungarian Jewish architect László Toth flees post-war Europe and arrives in the United States in pursuit of his dream, where he meets Harrison Van Buren — a man who proposes working on a large-scale architectural project. László finds joy in finally being able to utilize his skills only to be met with extreme hardships that slowly gnaw at him as Harrison, jealous of Laszlo's talent and will, starts bullying László and harassing his wife.
Frustrated by societal discrimination and the continual challenges posed by Harrison, László slowly loses his temper and hope, leading him to abandon his American dream. Nevertheless, he continues to pursue his aspirations in Venice.
Adrien Brody, known for his roles in "The Pianist" (2002), "King Kong" (2005) and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), takes on the role of László Toth. Guy Pearce, known for "Memento" (2000), "Prometheus" (2012) and "The Convert" (2023), portrays Harrison Van Buren.
Brady Corbet, who directed "Vox Lux" (2018) and "Mysterious Skin" (2004), directs the film.
Captain America: Brave New World (12)
Action / 118 min. / English / Feb. 12
The new Captain America fully embraces his role and takes on a mission to stop the Red Hulk.
When Steve Rogers stepped down as Captain America at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), he passed on his vibranium shield to his longtime ally, Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon. After years of deliberation, Sam finally embraces the mantle in "Captain America: Brave New World.”
Thaddeus Ross, who was the military head of the project that turned Bruce Banner into Hulk, is now president and is seemingly working on another suspicious project that might result in disaster. The new Captain America embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets of the evil plot.
Anthony Mackie, who portrayed Falcon in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and the "Avengers" franchise, takes on the role of Sam Wilson again. Harrison Ford, who starred in "Blade Runner 2049" (2017), portrays Ross.
Julius Onah, who directed "The Cloverfield Paradox" (2018) and "Luce" (2019), takes the helm.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
