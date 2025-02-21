More in Movies

'You Are the Apple of My Eye,' 'Sunny Day,' 'The Brutalist' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Bong Joon-ho keeps 'weird' edge but breaks a few rules in 'Mickey 17'

Kim Sae-ron's posthumous film aims to premiere later this year

Attention to 'Bongtail': Cast praises director's approach to 'Mickey 17'

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'