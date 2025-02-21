Actor E Ji-ah actor apologizes over grandfather's pro-Japanese actions during colonial period
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:10 Updated: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:31
-
- KIM JI-YE
Actor E Ji-ah apologized Friday over her grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities during the country's colonization of Korea (1910-45) and will “live with a sense of responsibility.”
The actor was criticized for over a decade over her grandfather's involvement in supporting Japan during Korea's colonization but has never made a public statement regarding the issue.
“I deeply recognize my grandfather's historical wrongdoing and sincerely apologize as his descendant,” she said in a statement through her agency, BH Entertainment.
The actor’s grandfather is Kim Sun-heung, who is listed as a pro-Japanese activist in "The Dictionary of Pro-Japanese Collaborators" (2009), published by the Center of Historical Truth and Justice — a research institute on historical issues.
“I was only two years old when my grandfather passed away, so I have no memory of him and grew up without any knowledge of his pro-Japanese activities,” she said.
“I first found out about [his activities] through an article in 2011, and I visited the Center of Historical Truth and Justice multiple times to review related materials and study to the issue to confirm whether it was true,” she continued.
“Through the process, I came across records of my grandfather's contributions, and even considering the historical context of the time, I believe such actions cannot be justified for any reason.”
The past actions of the actor’s grandfather made headlines once again after news broke out on Wednesday that her father was involved a legal dispute with his siblings over land worth some 35 billion won ($24.4 million), which her grandfather had left behind.
Her father was reported to have been accused of forging a power of attorney document to claim the land, using the seals of his siblings without their consent, according to the media outlet The Fact. However, he was cleared of charges by prosecutors on Feb. 7. His nephew has requested adjudication, the report said.
Regarding the land, the actor stated that it should be returned to the state if it was acquired during Japan’s colonial period.
The actor also revealed that she has been estranged from her parents for over 10 years, and said she didn't know about the land dispute.
“After standing on my own feet at the age of 18, I have not received any financial support from my parents since then,” she said.
“Also, I have no knowledge of, nor any involvement in, the land ownership dispute or any related issues.“
She was criticized in the past for expressing respect for her grandfather — something she claims she never did.
“I have never spoken about my grandfather in the past nor have I released promotional articles using my family background,” she said.
The actor debuted in 2004 and first became known to the public with the MBC drama "The Legend" (2007). Since then, she has appeared in various works, including SBS hit drama "The Penthouse: War in Life" (2020-21).
E recently showcased a rap performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards held in Japan last November.
