Comedians Kim Jun-ho, Kim Ji-min to tie knot in July
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 14:56
- KIM JI-YE
Comedy couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min are set to tie the knot in July, the couple announced Friday.
“We have decided to cherish each other and live a fun life together,” Kim Ji-min said in her handwritten letter posted on her Instagram on Friday. “We are planning to have our wedding in July 2025.”
The couple confirmed their relationship in April 2022 and have appeared on various shows together, including SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-).
Kim Jun-ho proposed to Kim Ji-min while filming the variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016–) in December last year, and she accepted.
“We’ve been having such happy days, feeling so grateful for all the love and support we have received,” she said. “It’s already been three years since we went public with our relationship in 2022.”
“Throughout that time, we’ve been through so much together, and every moment made us rely and trust each other,” she continued.
“As a comedy couple, we’ll make sure our marriage is always filled with laughter and fun!”
Kim Jun-ho debuted in 1996, and Kim Ji-min in 2006. They both began their career on KBS’ comedy program “Gag Concert” (1999–).
The two stars are also signed to the same agency, JDB Entertainment.
Kim Jun-ho married a theater actor in 2006 but they divorced in 2018. He is currently starring in the SBS variety show “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021–).
Kim Ji-min has appeared on shows such as tvN’s “Comedy Big League” (2011–2023) and SBS’s “House Reversal” (2022).
