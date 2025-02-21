 Korea concludes overseas combined drills in UAE
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea concludes overseas combined drills in UAE

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 14:18
Troops participate in a field training exercise, involving the K2 tank, at Al Hamra Training Center, conducted as part of an 11-day combined drill in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Feb. 10 to 20. [YONHAP]

Troops participate in a field training exercise, involving the K2 tank, at Al Hamra Training Center, conducted as part of an 11-day combined drill in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Feb. 10 to 20. [YONHAP]

Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have completed their joint drills in the Middle East nation, held as part of efforts to bolster their bilateral defense cooperation, Korea's Army said Friday.
 
Service members of the Korean Army, Navy and Marine Corps took part in the combined exercise, organized upon Abu Dhabi's request, held at Al Hamra Training Center and waters off Abu Dhabi from Feb. 10 to 20, according to the Army.
 

Related Article

 
The 11-day exercise involved key Korean ground equipment, such as the K2 tank, K9A1 self-propelled howitzer and K10 ammunition supply vehicle.
 
The latest exercise was held as Korea seeks to enhance the military's capabilities to conduct joint operations, as well as boost arms exports.
 
Last year, the Korean Army conducted its first overseas drills involving the K2 and K9 in Qatar to bolster cooperation with counterparts in the Middle East.
 
Yonhap
tags UAE Drill Korea

More in Defense

Korea concludes overseas combined drills in UAE

South Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills involving B-1B bomber

Korean Air Force takes out KF-21 fighter jet for test flight — in pictures

Marine Corps holds live-fire drills on Yellow Sea border islands

Top Air Force commander conducts first test flight of homegrown KF-21 fighter

Related Stories

Shoulder-to-shoulder

Operations begin at Korean-built nuclear reactor in UAE

Korea to run country booth at UAE arms exhibition

Hanwha signs MOU with UAE's weapons evaluation authority

23 MOUs and 1 contract signed by Korea companies in UAE
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)