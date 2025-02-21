Korea concludes overseas combined drills in UAE

Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have completed their joint drills in the Middle East nation, held as part of efforts to bolster their bilateral defense cooperation, Korea's Army said Friday.Service members of the Korean Army, Navy and Marine Corps took part in the combined exercise, organized upon Abu Dhabi's request, held at Al Hamra Training Center and waters off Abu Dhabi from Feb. 10 to 20, according to the Army.The 11-day exercise involved key Korean ground equipment, such as the K2 tank, K9A1 self-propelled howitzer and K10 ammunition supply vehicle.The latest exercise was held as Korea seeks to enhance the military's capabilities to conduct joint operations, as well as boost arms exports.Last year, the Korean Army conducted its first overseas drills involving the K2 and K9 in Qatar to bolster cooperation with counterparts in the Middle East.Yonhap