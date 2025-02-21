 Korean foreign minister discusses bilateral cooperation with British, Australian counterparts
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 14:34

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 14:34
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong shake hands during talks in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held talks with his British and Australian counterparts and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties with both countries, his ministry said Friday.
 
The meetings were held on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Cho attended the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting, the Foreign Ministry said.
 

During both meetings, Cho exchanged views on relations with the United States under the new administration, the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea-Russia military cooperation and global security issues, and agreed to increase communication and cooperation.
 
During talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Cho noted the global strategic partnership between their countries was prospering, while Lammy expressed hope for closer cooperation and deeper friendship, according to the ministry.
 
In a separate meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the progress and implementation plans for their joint project to build an environmentally friendly shipping route as well as bilateral cooperation in defense and defense manufacturing were reviewed.
 


