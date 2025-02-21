[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Take on Seoul at a stroll with these four walks through history and culture
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 17:13
KIM DONG-EUN
People look for different things when choosing a place to live, but for many, having a pleasant walkway is high on the list. To make the city more enjoyable for both residents and visitors, Seoul created 150 walking trails between January 2016 and 2019.
Four themed trails are now open to the public, each highlighting different features — whether it’s lush forests, scenic views or paths alongside rivers and streams. But for those who enjoy a walk with a touch of history and culture, the Korea JoongAng Daily has selected four trails that offer more than just scenery.
With the late February sun finally bringing some warmth, here are four trails worth exploring, whether you’re a beginner or at an intermediate level.
Oil Tank Culture Park Trail
문화비축기지 산책로
Once a fuel reserve base, the 140,000-square-meter (35-acre) park in Mapo District, western Seoul, was closed to the public until it underwent an urban regeneration project and major renovations, reopening in September 2017. Now officially called Oil Tank Culture Park, the six remaining tanks have been transformed into cultural spaces. Dubbed T1 to T6, each tank offers a different experience, from music performances and art exhibitions to a cafe.
The Oil Tank Culture Park Trail is an easy walk that takes around an hour, winding through the park and connecting to the nearby Haneul Park and World Cup Park, both also in Mapo District. To get there, take subway Line No. 6 to World Cup Stadium Station and exit through gates 1, 2 or 3. Walk for five minutes to the west gate of the World Cup Stadium, and you’ll find the entrance to Oil Tank Culture Park just across the road.
87 Jeungsan-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 증산로 87)
Operating time:
Oil Tank Culture Park: Open all year-round
Oil tanks (T1-T6): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)
Phone number:
Inwangsan Jarak-gil Trail
인왕산 자락길 산책로
Inwangsan Jarak-gil Trail offers a glimpse into the culturally rich neighborhoods of Jongno District, central Seoul, as it passes several historic sites that were once home to artists and poets. The two-hour route winds through Mount Inwang, which is 338 meters high (1,108 feet), featuring scenic slopes and providing access to Seochon, Buam-dong, and more. The trail intersects with several other paths on Mount Inwang, including the Dulle-gil — a network of walking trails that encircle Seoul — and hiking trails, so expect occasional crowds along the way.
To start the trail, take a bus from Gyeongbokgung Station on Line No. 3 and get off near the Yoon Dong-ju Literature Museum, which honors the legacy of poet Yoon Dong-ju (1917–1945). Along the way, be sure to visit Cheongun Literature Library, a hanok (traditional Korean-style) library and Suseongdong Valley. The trail ends at Sajikdan, or the Sajik Altar, where Joseon kings once offered prayers to the gods of soil and grain for a good harvest.
Yoon Dong-ju Literature Museum: 119 Changuimun-ro, Jongno District, central Seoul
(서울 종로구 창의문로 119)
Seoullo 7017
서울로 7017
Seoullo 7017 in Jung District, central Seoul, is a former overpass near Seoul Station that ceased functioning in the 1970s and was later transformed into an elevated pedestrian walkway. As part of the city's urban regeneration project, the once-worn highway was repurposed into a community hub, with cafes and shops revitalizing the surrounding neighborhoods near the 17-meter-high structure.
The trail is a short and easy walk, stretching just one kilometer (0.62 miles) and taking about half an hour to complete. It offers city views and connects to evolving historic areas like Jungnim-dong. You can start at Manri-dong Square and follow the trail to Hoehyeon Station on subway Line No. 4. Along the way, don’t miss the public art installation “Yoonseul: Manridong Reflecting Seoul,” which spans 481 square meters across the square.
For added enjoyment, the Seoullo 7017 trail features flowers, plants, art installations and small observatories. Several historic landmarks line the route, including Culture Station Seoul 284, the city’s former central train station.
432 Cheongpa-ro, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울 중구 청파로 432)
Operating hours: Open all year round
Phone number: 02-313-7017
Hanyangdoseong Trail
한양도성 역사문화 탐방로
The Hanyangdoseong Trail in Jongno District, central Seoul, follows the path of Hanyangdoseong, or the Seoul City Wall, passing key historic sites from Hanyang, the old name for Seoul. The 3.5-kilometer route takes about two and a half hours to walk, though stopping to explore landmarks along the way may extend your journey. The trail begins at Dongnimmun (Independence) Gate, ascends the stairways of Mount Inwang, follows the old city walls and ends near the site of Donuimun, the Great Western Gate of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Expect a few breathers along the way, as the route includes a mountain hike.
As you walk, you’ll pass a redbrick house that once served as the residence of composer Hong Nan-pa (1897–1941), now a memorial museum. Visiting the house offers a glimpse into what homes looked like in the past.
Operating hours: Hong Nan-pa's residence, November to March, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., April to October, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed during the weekends and public holidays)
