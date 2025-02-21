North Korean defense chief reaffirms 'invincible' friendship with Russia during Pyongyang banquet

North Korea's defense minister has reaffirmed its "invincible" friendship with Russia during a banquet celebrating Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day, hosted by the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang, state media reported Friday.The banquet, hosted Thursday by Russian Ambassador Alexandr Matsegora and a defense attaché, was attended by Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu and other military and diplomatic officials, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day, observed on Feb. 23, honors the country's military history, veterans and servicemen.In his speech at the event, the North Korean defense chief referred to a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June last year, stressing the two countries' alignment."[Bilateral relations] have transcended and evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership and invincible friendship, strongly wielding their vitality and power today," No said.The minister also expressed his "confidence" that the Russian military and people would achieve another "great victory" this year as descendants of a generation of victory in war.Russian Defense Attache Alexei Bartusov, in his speech, called the mutual defense treaty signed between Kim and Putin last year as a decisive moment, stressing the longstanding solidarity between Russians and North Koreans, the KCNA said.He also thanked the North Korean leadership and people for their support of Russia despite the actions of the United States and its followers.North Korea and Russia have been strengthening their ties since the signing of the mutual treaty last year, with the North deploying special forces to support Russia's war against Ukraine and deepening exchanges with Russia in military, economic, sports and other fields.Yonhap