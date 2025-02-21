South Korea, allies reaffirm commitment to enforcing UN sanctions on North Korea

North Korean defense chief reaffirms 'invincible' friendship with Russia during Pyongyang banquet

North Korean rehab has sauna, pool, but no alcohol, says Russian soldier

DP politician says South Korea must recognize North Korea as 'nuclear power'

North Korean troops return to Russian front lines — with new tactics

U.S. military surveillance concentrates on Korean Peninsula

Battalion of North Korean soldiers lost over two days on fighting in Kursk: Zelensky

U.S. approves Ukraine's long-range strikes in Russia in response to North Korean troop deployment: Reports

North Korean troops deployed to Russian military units as 'cannon fodder,' says South's defense chief

Russia and North's defense ministers meet in Pyongyang for military talks