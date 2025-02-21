 Swiss ambassador to North Korea takes up post, KCNA says
Swiss ambassador to North Korea takes up post, KCNA says

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 09:59
Mount Pilatus is seen behind the fog as Switzerland's national flag flies near the peak of Mount Rigi, Switzerland, on Oct. 22, 2019. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Switzerland's top envoy to North Korea has begun his duties after submitting his credentials to Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the North's parliamentary standing committee, according to the North's state media Friday.
 
Choe was presented with credentials from Jurg Burri, Switzerland's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to North Korea, at Mansudae Assembly Hall on Thursday on behalf of state leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 

Related Article

 
Choe and the ambassador had talks, which were also attended by Kim Son-kyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, and officials from the Swiss Embassy, the KCNA said.
 
Last year, Sweden reinstated its diplomats to its embassy in North Korea, becoming the first Western country to do so since Covid-19 border controls in 2020 led to the withdrawal of most foreign diplomats from the country.
 
Only a few countries close to North Korea, such as China, Russia, Mongolia and Cuba, had been operating their embassies in the North with limited capacities since border controls were lifted in August 2023.
 
With the arrival of its ambassador in North Korea, Switzerland and other Western embassies appear to be preparing to resume operations.
 
North Korea and Switzerland hosted an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations at the North Korea Embassy in Switzerland last month.

Yonhap
Swiss ambassador to North Korea takes up post, KCNA says

