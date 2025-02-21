Final hearing of President Yoon's impeachment trial set for Feb. 25
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 00:01
The Constitutional Court announced on Thursday evening that it will hold the 11th and final hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae announced the date of the final session at the end of the 10th hearing, during which the court heard from the last three witnesses regarding Yoon’s Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
Moon said there will be no time limit on concluding arguments at the upcoming hearing.
Yoon is expected to deliver his final statement at the 11th hearing, as are his lawyers and representatives for the National Assembly’s impeachment committee.
The justices will deliberate afterward among themselves before holding a vote to determine the court’s majority opinion.
Given the length of time it took for the Constitutional Court to issue its rulings after oral arguments ended in previous impeachment trials, observers believe the justices’ decision in Yoon’s case is likely to be announced on March 11.
The court issued its decision to reinstate former President Roh Moo-hyun 14 days after hearings in his impeachment trial ended.
Its verdict against former President Park Geun-hye came just 11 days after the last arguments of her trial.
At least six of the court’s current eight justices must vote to uphold Yoon’s impeachment to effect his removal from office.
Should that happen, a presidential election must be held within 60 days.
Earlier Thursday, Rep. Bok Ki-wang and nine other lawmakers from the liberal Democratic Party (DP) submitted a bill that would allow justices to serve six months longer beyond the expiry of their terms if their successors have not been selected.
Justices Moon and Lee Mi-son’s terms are due to end on April 18. Both were appointed by former liberal President Moon Jae-in in 2019 to fill seats on the bench reserved for presidential court nominees.
The DP has argued that their replacements should not be chosen by acting President Choi Sang-mok, but conservatives allege the latest bill is designed to maintain a perceived liberal majority in the court.
