CIO raids Defense Intelligence Agency chief in martial law probe

The state anti-corruption investigation office on Friday conducted a search and seizure operation against Lt. Gen. Won Cheon-hee, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, on suspicion of involvement in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it sent prosecutors and investigators to Won's office and residence in central Seoul in the morning to secure evidence related to the martial law case.The CIO has been looking into suspicions that Won met then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, then head of the Defense Intelligence Command, on Dec. 2 to discuss the martial law imposition.Yonhap