 CIO raids Defense Intelligence Agency chief in martial law probe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

CIO raids Defense Intelligence Agency chief in martial law probe

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 14:20
Lt. Gen. Won Cheon-hee, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, attends a hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, during a parliamentary audit on Oct. 30, 2024. [NEWS1]

Lt. Gen. Won Cheon-hee, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, attends a hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, during a parliamentary audit on Oct. 30, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The state anti-corruption investigation office on Friday conducted a search and seizure operation against Lt. Gen. Won Cheon-hee, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, on suspicion of involvement in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it sent prosecutors and investigators to Won's office and residence in central Seoul in the morning to secure evidence related to the martial law case.
 
The CIO has been looking into suspicions that Won met then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, then head of the Defense Intelligence Command, on Dec. 2 to discuss the martial law imposition.
 
Yonhap 
 
 
tags CIO Martial law Korea

More in Social Affairs

Korean traveler reportedly denied entry into Vietnam over veteran hat

With visa program set to expire, Gyeonggi asks Justice Ministry to let foreign children stay

CIO raids Defense Intelligence Agency chief in martial law probe

Authorities wrap up initial on-site probe of Air Busan plane destroyed in fire

Nigerian drug lord nabbed for scamming Koreans into smuggling drugs

Related Stories

CIO, police and Defense Ministry announce joint investigation into Yoon

'Travel advisory: Korea': Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings

Yoon continues to rebuff CIO after historic formal arrest of sitting president

CIO requests arrest warrant for President Yoon on charges of insurrection

President Yoon ghosts Christmas summons in ongoing insurrection probe
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)