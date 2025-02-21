Korean traveler reportedly denied entry into Vietnam over veteran hat
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 17:11
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
A Korean traveler was reportedly denied entry into Vietnam for wearing a Vietnam War veteran hat.
According to a post shared on the online community DC Inside on Thursday, a travel agency specializing in trips to Vietnam warned that wearing such hats could lead to entry bans or fines.
“A recent case involved a customer who attempted to enter Vietnam wearing a Vietnam War veteran hat but was denied entry at the airport," the agency wrote. "Additionally, a group wearing similar hats was caught during an inspection and fined $3,000.”
The post included a photograph of the hat, with the words “Vietnam War Hero Korea.”
The agency further warned travelers that there is a risk of street altercations if such hats are worn in public.
The Vietnam War (1955-1975) was a conflict between North and South Vietnam, ultimately resulting in the country’s reunification under its communist government. The United States supported South Vietnam with military aid and troops, while South Korea, at Washington's request, sent 320,000 combat and non-combat troops during the war.
While many South Korean veterans have formed associations to commemorate their service, in Vietnam, they are often seen as foreign forces who intervened in its civil conflict, and in certain cases, are regarded as war criminals due to the alleged atrocities committed.
Controversy over Korea’s involvement has seen ramifications in the entertainment industry.
The second season of Netflix's "Squid Game" (2021-) faced criticism over a scene in which two characters, Dae-ho (played by actor Kang Ha-neul) and Jung-bae (played by Lee Seo-hwan), talk about their days serving in the Marine Corps.
“Your father sent his only son to the Marine Corps?” Jung-bae asks, to which Dae-ho replies, “He wanted me to man up. My father fought in the Vietnam War.”
Jung-bae then says, “Your father must be a great guy.”
The dialogue drew backlash in Vietnam, with some accusing the show of "distorting Vietnamese history" and some even calling for a boycott of the show.
The tvN mystery thriller "Little Women" (2022) was removed from local streaming services in Vietnam after the government ruled that it distorted the Vietnam War and violated media and cinema laws.
In the series, a Korean military veteran brags about the achievements of Korean soldiers in the Vietnam War, saying, "In our best battles, the kill-to-death ratio for Korean troops was 20 to one. That’s 20 Viet Cong killed for one Korean soldier dead."
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)