Students rally at Korea University over impeachment as protests spread through college campuses
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:48
Following rallies at Yonsei University and Seoul National University last week, Korea University has become the latest venue for student protests both for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
At these three universities last year, student assemblies peacefully passed resolutions calling for Yoon's resignation, but this peace seems to be short lived, as students organized rallies to take place on Friday at Korea University's Seoul Campus in Seongbuk District, central Seoul.
One group of students planned a protest against Yoon's impeachment to begin 4 p.m. Friday in Minju Plaza, while another group scheduled a pro-impeachment rally at the same location, to commence an hour earlier, in response.
The students of the anti-impeachment group then shifted locations to hold their protests in front of the campus main gate.
As news of these opposing rallies spread across progressive and conservative online communities, as well as open chat rooms, the demonstrations appear to be expanding beyond campus grounds.
Video platform Vellado, run by conservative YouTuber Ahn Jung-kwon, reportedly registered a protest in front of Korea University’s main gate at the same time as the student-led anti-impeachment rally.
The pro-impeachment camp has been mobilizing supporters through open chat rooms in response, calling on participants to "overwhelm" far-right groups with numbers at the Korea University rally.
As protests continue on university campuses, the involvement of two main "external forces" — the Korean University Progressive Union and the Truth Forum — has become a key point of contention. During the protests at Seoul National University, some even called for protesters to prove their student status by displaying ID cards.
The left-wing nationalist Korean University Progressive Union is known for its attempts to break into the U.S. Embassy and the presidential office complex in Yongsan District, central Seoul, as well as its political stance, which some view as being pro-North Korea.
The conservative Christian group Truth Forum is known for producing late President Syngman Rhee’s biopic “The Birth of Korea,” released last year, as well as its controversial opinions on the French Revolution, which some view as reactionary.
Both groups face allegations by local media outlets as not being student organizations, with their membership including a sizable middle-aged demographic.
Korea University's Democratic Alumni Association, which consists of graduates involved in past pro-democracy movements, issued a statement denouncing the anti-impeachment protest on Friday.
"Just like the far-right rallies that took place at Seoul National University and Yonsei University, the presence of external forces holding a rally at Korea University in support of martial law is an intolerable act of violence," the group said, urging for the cancellation of the event.
"The far-right rally at Minju Plaza, a symbol of Korea University’s democratic movement and the site of the memorial for Kim Doo-hwang, a victim of forced conscription, is an insult to the pro-democracy struggle," the statement added.
The student's assembly of Korea University released a statement on Instagram on Friday at around 3 p.m. urging people with different opinions to not resort to physical violence.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
