Today's fortune: Feb. 21, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1936: Prioritize self-care; listen to your body’s needs.1948: Giving back will bring you unexpected joy.1960: Avoid hasty decisions. Patience is key today.1972: A casual conversation may lead to valuable insights.1984: Stay neutral in conflicts and avoid taking sides.1996: A day to recharge and reflect on future goals.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: East1937: Balance is essential. Don’t overwork yourself.1949: Approach discussions with an open mind.1961: Flexibility will be your strength today.1973: A good time to mend past misunderstandings.1985: Trust your instincts in financial matters.1997: A calm approach will lead to positive resolutions.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Take a step back to appreciate your progress.1950: A relaxing evening will do wonders for your mood.1962: Stay committed to your vision, for success is near.1974: Exciting opportunities may come from unexpected places.1986: A lighthearted interaction will bring joy.1998: Your determination will inspire those around you.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: ThrivingLucky direction: East1939: A harmonious day filled with laughter and warmth.1951: A long-awaited moment of happiness arrives.1963: Trust in your abilities, for great things await.1975: Social interactions will bring unexpected rewards.1987: Love and friendship will flourish effortlessly.1999: Your charisma is at its peak; use it wisely.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1940: Take a break from responsibilities and recharge.1952: Overthinking may cloud your judgment; stay objective.1964: When a misunderstanding arises, approach it with calmness.1976: Manage expectations in relationships to avoid disappointments.1988: A minor conflict may occur; be patient.2000: Focus on self-improvement rather than external validation.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1941: A small act of kindness will brighten someone’s day.1953: A good day to revisit an old hobby.1965: Productivity will come naturally today; capitalize on it.1977: Lending a helping hand will strengthen a bond.1989: Recognition for past efforts may arrive today.2001: Your patience will pay off in an unexpected way.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: South1942: Positive connections will uplift your spirits.1954: Focus on meaningful conversations over small talk.1966: A new perspective will bring clarity to an issue.1978: Emotional balance will be key to a smooth day.1990: A pleasant surprise awaits you this evening.2002: A heartwarming gesture will leave a lasting impact.Wealth: LowHealth: ConcerningLove: UnstableLucky direction: North1943: Avoid making big financial decisions today.1955: Though emotions may feel unpredictable, stay grounded.1967: A minor setback is temporary; be patient.1979: Avoid confrontations and choose peace over conflict.1991: Some plans may not go as expected. Be flexible.2003: Take time for yourself to regain clarity.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: FlourishingLucky direction: East1944: Luck is on your side today; seize new opportunities.1956: A spontaneous decision will lead to positive outcomes.1968: Your charm will attract the right people today.1980: New professional opportunities may arise; be open to them.1992: A strong day for networking and building relationships.2004: Success comes from confidence; believe in yourself.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: ThrivingLucky direction: South1945: A rewarding day filled with positivity.1957: Your influence will be recognized; use it wisely.1969: A romantic or friendly connection will deepen.1981: A new project or collaboration will bring excitement.1993: Embrace new experiences, for they will lead to success.2005: Someone close may bring unexpected joy today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1946: Enjoy the present, for there's no need to rush ahead.1958: A selfless act will bring unexpected rewards.1970: Be mindful of the emotions of those around you.1982: A thoughtful conversation will strengthen a relationship.1994: Avoid overthinking and trust your intuition.2006: Your kindness will be deeply appreciated today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1935: A day of warmth and contentment.1947: Financial security will bring peace of mind.1959: A small but meaningful moment will bring joy.1971: A long-lost friend may reach out unexpectedly.1983: Embrace the happiness that comes your way.1995: Your presence will brighten someone’s day.2007: A new friendship or connection may form.