Hwang Jun-been wins four gold medals at National Winter Sports Festival
Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:43
- YOON SO-YEON
Twelve-year-old student Hwang Jun-been won four gold medals in alpine skiing at the 106th National Winter Sports Festival.
The annual sports festival took place from Feb. 18 to 21 at the YongPyong Resort in Gangwon. Games include skiing, ice skating, ice hockey, curling, bobsleigh, mountain climbing, biathlon, luge and more.
Hwang took part in four events — super slalom, slalom, open slalom and super combined — winning gold in all four. He added four medals to his team, Incheon.
Hwang is signed with Triple H Academy.
