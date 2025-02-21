 Hwang Jun-been wins four gold medals at National Winter Sports Festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > More

print dictionary print

Hwang Jun-been wins four gold medals at National Winter Sports Festival

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 18:43
Alpine ski Hwang Jun-been athlete [HWANG JUN-BEEN]

Alpine ski Hwang Jun-been athlete [HWANG JUN-BEEN]

 
Twelve-year-old student Hwang Jun-been won four gold medals in alpine skiing at the 106th National Winter Sports Festival.
 
The annual sports festival took place from Feb. 18 to 21 at the YongPyong Resort in Gangwon. Games include skiing, ice skating, ice hockey, curling, bobsleigh, mountain climbing, biathlon, luge and more.
 
Alpine ski Hwang Jun-been athlete [HWANG JUN-BEEN]

Alpine ski Hwang Jun-been athlete [HWANG JUN-BEEN]

 
Hwang took part in four events — super slalom, slalom, open slalom and super combined — winning gold in all four. He added four medals to his team, Incheon.
 
Hwang is signed with Triple H Academy.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags National Winter Sports Festival

More in More

Hwang Jun-been wins four gold medals at National Winter Sports Festival

'Love Island, but colder': Searching for snow-mance on a Valentine's ski retreat

Korea submits bid to host Invictus Games in 2029

Viral Korean cheerleader Lee Ju-eun to leave Tigers after inking Taiwan deal

Kickoffs, collisions and a cash prize: Producer of Netflix rugby series reveals passion for sport

Related Stories

MVP in action

Shim unable to compete at National Winter Sports Festival

Making a splash

Diving for gold

Let the games begin
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)