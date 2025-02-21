France's Macron speaks with Zelensky ahead of trip to Washington

France's President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts and to prepare the next steps including for his trip to Washington next week.Macron also said in a post on X it was his fourth call with Zelensky this week to take stock of all the contacts he had with "European partners and allies who are keen to work toward a lasting and solid peace for Ukraine and to strengthen Europe's security."Macron is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.REUTERS