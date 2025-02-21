 Japan finance minister to skip G20 meeting as state budget talks continue
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Japan finance minister to skip G20 meeting as state budget talks continue

Published: 21 Feb. 2025, 11:22
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato delivers a speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 24, [UPI/YONHAP]

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato delivers a speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 24, [UPI/YONHAP]

 
Japan Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that he would skip next week's meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies in Cape Town, South Africa, to focus on parliamentary debate on state budget bills.
 
The decision to miss the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors comes as Japan's minority government is struggling to pass through parliament the budget bills for the next fiscal year from April.

Related Article

 
"We took into account various situations including parliament deliberations on budget and tax bills for the next fiscal year," Kato told a regular press conference.
 
Hiroaki Saito, state minister of finance, will attend the gathering in his place, he added.
 
Kato's predecessor Shunichi Suzuki also missed the G20 meeting a year ago to ensure passage of budget bills in parliament.
 
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he would likely attend the Group of 7 and G20 finance leaders' meetings.
 
Among other key G20 members, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he would skip the meeting due to "obligations in Washington", an unusual step as the U.S. often leads G20 agreements on financial and monetary policy matters. 

REUTERS
tags Japan G20

More in World

France's Macron speaks with Zelensky ahead of trip to Washington

Peru expects to enter 10 new agro-export markets this year

Facing pressure from Trump, Costa Rica and Honduras join Panama as stopovers for foreign deportees

Following U.S. lead, Canada designates seven Latin American criminal groups as terrorist entities

Japan finance minister to skip G20 meeting as state budget talks continue

Related Stories

Finance Minister vows to 'review every government program' during Washington visit

Top envoy may hold talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts at G20 meeting in Brazil

Finance minister to attend G20 meeting in Brazil

Indonesia gears up for G20 presidency in November

A member of G11? Think again.

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)