Today's fortune: Feb. 22, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: North1936: A peaceful and fulfilling day awaits.1948: Happiness will come from simple joys.1960: Financial prosperity shines upon you.1972: A day to strengthen family bonds.1984: Social interactions will bring delightful surprises.1996: A heartwarming conversation will brighten your day.Wealth: GoodHealth: StableLove: AffectionateLucky direction: North1937: A nostalgic moment will warm your heart.1949: Small gestures of kindness will go a long way.1961: A well-balanced day full of pleasant moments.1973: An old connection may resurface unexpectedly.1985: Love is in the air.1997: Enjoy the presence of those who truly care.Wealth: GoodHealth: EnergeticLove: PassionateLucky direction: East1938: Confidence will open new doors for you.1950: Take a bold step toward your goals today.1962: Enthusiasm will attract exciting opportunities.1974: A surprise awaits — stay open to new experiences.1986: Someone close will appreciate your words deeply.1998: Adventure and romance go hand in hand today.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: VibrantLove: BlissfulLucky direction: North1939: A day of serenity and gratitude.1951: A perfect time for meaningful conversations.1963: Family interactions bring warmth and understanding.1975: Unexpected good news will lift your spirits.1987: Romantic endeavors are highly favored today.1999: The company of loved ones will make your day complete.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ConcerningLove: TenseLucky direction: West1940: Take time for self-reflection and relaxation.1952: Be mindful of your words, for they hold great power today.1964: A disagreement may arise; handle it with patience.1976: Avoid making impulsive decisions.1988: Focus on what truly matters rather than distractions.2000: A misunderstanding could be resolved with empathy.Wealth: GoodHealth: BalancedLove: NurturingLucky direction: East1941: A positive change is on the horizon.1953: Support from a loved one will lift your mood.1965: Express gratitude; it will attract more blessings.1977: Your hard work will begin to show results.1989: Relationships will deepen through shared experiences.2001: Take a moment to appreciate all you’ve achieved.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: WarmLucky direction: South1942: Cherish the relationships that truly matter.1954: A conversation will bring unexpected clarity.1966: A day to focus on personal well-being.1978: A moment of inspiration will lead to a great idea.1990: A fun outing will add excitement to your day.2002: A heartwarming moment will be remembered for years.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ConcerningLove: UncertainLucky direction: North1943: Take it slow; no need to rush.1955: Avoid unnecessary stress and enjoy the present.1967: A confusing situation will require patience.1979: Emotional ups and downs may arise, but breathe deeply.1991: Uncertainty will pass; trust yourself.2003: Give yourself time to process your thoughts.Wealth: GreatHealth: ExcellentLove: ExcitingLucky direction: East1944: Embrace new opportunities with confidence.1956: A spontaneous decision will bring joy.1968: Financial stability will bring you peace of mind.1980: A lively conversation will bring inspiration.1992: Your positive energy will attract good fortune.2004: Take the lead, because your ideas are valuable.Wealth: StrongHealth: VibrantLove: FlourishingLucky direction: South1945: A fantastic day for connecting with old friends.1957: A day of laughter and genuine happiness.1969: Your charisma will make you shine.1981: Exciting news is on its way to you.1993: Love and friendship will be equally fulfilling.2005: An unexpected compliment will boost your confidence.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: SupportiveLucky direction: North1946: Keep your heart open to kindness.1958: A small act of generosity will bring big rewards.1970: A friend may need your advice; listen to them carefully.1982: You’ll find joy in the simplest things today.1994: Avoid overthinking and just enjoy the moment.2006: A conversation will bring surprising revelations.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: West1935: Peace and contentment will surround you.1947: A small but special moment will bring joy.1959: A sense of fulfillment will stay with you all day.1971: An unexpected message will brighten your mood.1983: Enjoy the happiness that comes effortlessly.1995: Love and laughter will define your day.2007: A new connection may become something special.