Today's fortune: Feb. 22, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 (Jan. 25 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: North
1936: A peaceful and fulfilling day awaits.
1948: Happiness will come from simple joys.
1960: Financial prosperity shines upon you.
1972: A day to strengthen family bonds.
1984: Social interactions will bring delightful surprises.
1996: A heartwarming conversation will brighten your day.
Ox
Wealth: Good
Health: Stable
Love: Affectionate
Lucky direction: North
1937: A nostalgic moment will warm your heart.
1949: Small gestures of kindness will go a long way.
1961: A well-balanced day full of pleasant moments.
1973: An old connection may resurface unexpectedly.
1985: Love is in the air.
1997: Enjoy the presence of those who truly care.
Tiger
Wealth: Good
Health: Energetic
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: East
1938: Confidence will open new doors for you.
1950: Take a bold step toward your goals today.
1962: Enthusiasm will attract exciting opportunities.
1974: A surprise awaits — stay open to new experiences.
1986: Someone close will appreciate your words deeply.
1998: Adventure and romance go hand in hand today.
Rabbit
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Vibrant
Love: Blissful
Lucky direction: North
1939: A day of serenity and gratitude.
1951: A perfect time for meaningful conversations.
1963: Family interactions bring warmth and understanding.
1975: Unexpected good news will lift your spirits.
1987: Romantic endeavors are highly favored today.
1999: The company of loved ones will make your day complete.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Concerning
Love: Tense
Lucky direction: West
1940: Take time for self-reflection and relaxation.
1952: Be mindful of your words, for they hold great power today.
1964: A disagreement may arise; handle it with patience.
1976: Avoid making impulsive decisions.
1988: Focus on what truly matters rather than distractions.
2000: A misunderstanding could be resolved with empathy.
Snake
Wealth: Good
Health: Balanced
Love: Nurturing
Lucky direction: East
1941: A positive change is on the horizon.
1953: Support from a loved one will lift your mood.
1965: Express gratitude; it will attract more blessings.
1977: Your hard work will begin to show results.
1989: Relationships will deepen through shared experiences.
2001: Take a moment to appreciate all you’ve achieved.
Horse
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Warm
Lucky direction: South
1942: Cherish the relationships that truly matter.
1954: A conversation will bring unexpected clarity.
1966: A day to focus on personal well-being.
1978: A moment of inspiration will lead to a great idea.
1990: A fun outing will add excitement to your day.
2002: A heartwarming moment will be remembered for years.
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Concerning
Love: Uncertain
Lucky direction: North
1943: Take it slow; no need to rush.
1955: Avoid unnecessary stress and enjoy the present.
1967: A confusing situation will require patience.
1979: Emotional ups and downs may arise, but breathe deeply.
1991: Uncertainty will pass; trust yourself.
2003: Give yourself time to process your thoughts.
Monkey
Wealth: Great
Health: Excellent
Love: Exciting
Lucky direction: East
1944: Embrace new opportunities with confidence.
1956: A spontaneous decision will bring joy.
1968: Financial stability will bring you peace of mind.
1980: A lively conversation will bring inspiration.
1992: Your positive energy will attract good fortune.
2004: Take the lead, because your ideas are valuable.
Rooster
Wealth: Strong
Health: Vibrant
Love: Flourishing
Lucky direction: South
1945: A fantastic day for connecting with old friends.
1957: A day of laughter and genuine happiness.
1969: Your charisma will make you shine.
1981: Exciting news is on its way to you.
1993: Love and friendship will be equally fulfilling.
2005: An unexpected compliment will boost your confidence.
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Balanced
Love: Supportive
Lucky direction: North
1946: Keep your heart open to kindness.
1958: A small act of generosity will bring big rewards.
1970: A friend may need your advice; listen to them carefully.
1982: You’ll find joy in the simplest things today.
1994: Avoid overthinking and just enjoy the moment.
2006: A conversation will bring surprising revelations.
Pig
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1935: Peace and contentment will surround you.
1947: A small but special moment will bring joy.
1959: A sense of fulfillment will stay with you all day.
1971: An unexpected message will brighten your mood.
1983: Enjoy the happiness that comes effortlessly.
1995: Love and laughter will define your day.
2007: A new connection may become something special.
