 'APT.' 'Gangnam Style': Prices surge after transaction restriction lifted
'APT.' 'Gangnam Style': Prices surge after transaction restriction lifted

Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:13
Since the land transaction permit zone regulation was lifted in the Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa districts of southern Seoul, the average transaction price of apartments there has risen 8 percent between Feb. 12 and 20. The regulation required permission for transactions of properties exceeding a certain size.
