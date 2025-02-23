'APT.' 'Gangnam Style': Prices surge after transaction restriction lifted
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:13
A pedestrian walks past a wall with real estate listings in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 23.
Since the land transaction permit zone regulation was lifted in the Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa districts of southern Seoul, the average transaction price of apartments there has risen 8 percent between Feb. 12 and 20. The regulation required permission for transactions of properties exceeding a certain size.
