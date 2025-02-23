At InterBattery 2025, Korean firms to go on offensive with new tech
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 23 Feb. 2025, 18:45
- LEE JAE-LIM
Korea’s largest battery makers will participate in InterBattery 2025 next month, showcasing next-generation products as they seek to rebound from declining global EV demand.
Samsung SDI said on Sunday that its booth’s main theme for Korea’s largest battery expo will focus on displaying technologies that enhance the safety of its battery products, such as No Thermal Propagation (No-TP), all-solid-state battery (ASB) and cell-to-pack (CTP) technology.
The No-TP technology is designed to structurally prevent heat from spreading to other cells. The company will also share updates on the development progress of ASB, which is often touted as a “dream battery” for its high energy density and low fire risk, at the exhibit.
Samsung’s battery-making unit provided samples of its ASB to multiple customers, which is slated for mass production in 2027.
For the CTP technology, the company plans to exhibit a full-size mock-up that is equipped with top-terminal and side-terminal prismatic batteries.
SK On will showcase all three types of battery forms — pouch, prismatic and cylindrical — at the exhibition, emphasizing its ability to meet diverse customer demands.
This is the first time that SK On, a market leader in high-nickel pouch batteries, is showcasing a mock-up of its cylindrical battery at an exhibition, as it seeks to explain its research and development progress with the battery form.
For prismatic batteries, SK On is displaying a top-tab prismatic cell at its booth, in addition to the side-tab prismatic cell introduced last year. The company will also showcase its Z-fold stacking and fast-charging technologies applied to prismatic cells.
LG Energy Solution will unveil its 46-series cylindrical battery for the first time at the exhibition, which offers at least five times more energy and output compared to conventional models. The company released a teaser video for the product on its official YouTube and LinkedIn channels.
An advanced battery module and pack technology, known as cell array structure, that further enhances performance and safety in cylindrical batteries will also be exhibited.
Additionally, a solar-powered electric vehicle from U.S. startup Aptera Motors, equipped with LG Energy Solution's cylindrical batteries, will be on display.
The 13th iteration of InterBattery, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association, will have a total of 640 companies participating from March 5 to 7 at Coex in southern Seoul.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
