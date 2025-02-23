 Industry minister to visit U.S. for talks on new tariff scheme
Industry minister to visit U.S. for talks on new tariff scheme

Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 16:30
Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun gives an opening speech during minister-level talks with his Czech Republic counterpart on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will pay a visit to the United States as early as this week for discussions on new U.S. import tariff plans, a government official said Sunday.
 
The proposed visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imported goods starting in April.
 
"We are currently arranging with U.S. officials to lock the date for Ahn's visit," a senior government official said, adding the trip could take place as early as this week.
 
"We are swiftly moving to put forward our stance on the matter and have it reflected before the United States launches its trade policy in full swing," the official added.
 
Ahn is known to be arranging meetings with senior U.S. officials in charge of trade and commerce, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and senior officials of the National Economic Council (NEC), among others.
 
During the visit, Ahn plans to stress Korea's position as an important U.S. partner in manufacturing and high-tech industry, including steel, automotive and semiconductors, as part of efforts to minimize potential damage from the U.S. import tariff plan.
 
Earlier this month, Trump officially announced a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States, and ordered his administration to review "reciprocal" tariffs to match tariff rates that other countries impose on U.S. exports.
 
Deputy Trade Minister Park Jong-won traveled to Washington last week for meetings with officials from the White House and the commerce department, as well as the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, in which he said he urged the United States to exclude Korea from its new tariff plans.
 
Park earlier said he highlighted the mutually beneficial trade relations between the allies under their bilateral FTA that has nearly removed all tariffs on goods traded between the countries since its implementation in 2013.
 

Yonhap
