 Korean semiconductor technology falls behind China in all areas: Survey
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 16:35
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a ″Made in China″ sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Korea's semiconductor technology trailed behind that of China in all key areas as of last year, marking a shift from previous assessments, a survey showed Sunday.
 
According to the survey of 39 local experts conducted by the Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning, Korea ranked second in high-intensity and resistance-based memory technology, scoring 90.9 percent, compared to China's 94.1 percent, with the world's top technology level set at benchmark 100 percent.
 
Also in the field of high-performance and low-power AI semiconductors, Korea received a score of 84.1 percent, lagging behind China's 88.3 percent, the survey showed.
 
The findings mark a reversal from a similar survey conducted in 2022, when Korea was assessed to be ahead of China in semiconductor technology.
 
The report pointed to growing uncertainties in the local semiconductor industry, citing the rise of Japan and China, potential trade sanctions under the new U.S. administration and intensifying competition from Southeast Asian countries.
 
To maintain the country's competitive edge, the report stressed the need to secure advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies, foster high-caliber talent and prevent the outflow of skilled professionals.
 
 

Korean semiconductor technology falls behind China in all areas: Survey

