Samsung Display inks MOU with Intel on display tech collaboration
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 14:27 Updated: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:38
- CHO YONG-JUN
Samsung Display will work with Intel to develop display technologies optimized for the U.S. chipmaker's processor chips and collaborate in promotional exhibitions around the world, the screen-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics said on Sunday.
Samsung Display also plans to apply Intel’s system-on-chip technology in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for computers, featuring “high picture quality” and low power consumption.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at Samsung Display’s Samsung Display Research located in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Friday.
Samsung Display executive vice presidents Lee Jong-hyuk and Lee Ho-joong attended the signing ceremony along with Hans Chuang, Intel’s general manager for the Sales, Marketing and Communication Group in the Asia-Pacific and Japan and Intel’s general manager of Client Computing Group’s Client Segments, David Feng.
“Through tight collaboration with Intel, which is creating a new future for personal computing, we plan to accelerate next-generation display technology innovation,” Samsung Display’s executive vice president Lee Jong-hyuk, head of the product planning team for the Small and Medium-sized Display Division, said in a press release.
“We also plan to lead growth in the next-generation AI PC market and enhance the users’ laptop experience to another level.”
“This is an exciting time for both Intel and Samsung Display as we collaborate on groundbreaking visual technologies and enhancements optimized for Intel processors,” Intel vice president Feng said. “Through our partnership and expertise, Intel and Samsung Display will steer the PC industry toward the next generation of AI PC experiences.”
Samsung Display is currently participating in the Humans with AI media art exhibition, held at the Kyobo Book Centre Gwanghwamun in central Seoul from Feb. 21 to March 31. In the exhibition, hosted by Samsung Electronics and Intel, the display company is promoting its OLED and quantum dot OLED panels.
