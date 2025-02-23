DP launches two 'youth groups' in bid for young, male vote
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:55
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The party has created two official youth coalitions, one for university students and one for recent graduates, which will aim to “represent the voices of Korean youth and pursue a society with justice,” according to its press release published Sunday. The membership centers on male voters in their 20s, who emerged as a key demographic for Korea's conservative faction following the previous presidential election and courthouse storming.
In his congratulatory remarks, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said young people “protected Korea’s future, freedom and democracy” following Yoon Suk Yeol administration's Dec. 3 martial law declaration. He said he saw hope in the country thanks to its young population.
“It is now time for Korea to present hope to the youth,” Park said. The Korean word for “youth” refers to people in their 20s and 30s.
A presidential election could take place as early as May, if the Constitutional Court of Korea upholds the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, or 60 days after the ruling.
Noting the current situation where young populations are troubled with “extreme economic burden and inequality” such as soaring residential costs and hiring freezes, Park characterized “changing the dreadful reality” as a pressing priority.
Park said all Korean young people should take the lead in fostering a country where they can dream of “hope for tomorrow” and not fear failure, promising the party’s unrelenting support for the youth groups’ activities.
“Let’s make a Korea where youth can talk about hope through realistic policies and effective support.”
During the ceremony, DP Rep. Jin Sung-joon, head of the party's policy committee, also stressed the roles of young Korean populations, saying they should be responsible for their own future. Jin cited DP leader Lee Jae-myung’s remark that “Politics, which appeared to be done by politicians, are indeed done by people.”
DP lawmakers and members of the youth groups held light sticks — K-pop concert accessories which later became symbols of protest against Yoon — for a photograph.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
